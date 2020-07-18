Kate Upton Rides a Mini Horse in Floral Sweats & Classic White Sneakers

Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Upton’s Friday afternoon looked a little different than most.

The model-turned-actress took a ride on a mini horse yesterday evening as seen in a humourous post shared to her Instagram page, captioned “Sorry I’m late, my Uber was so slow…”

Upton can be seen towering over the animal in a floral sweatshirt and shorts combination matched to classic low-top all-white sneakers.

Sorry I’m late, my Uber was so slow…

Her tropical set resembles a similar style that she wore last week as she relaxed in her 1-year-old daughter Genevieve’s princess tent. The green and blush-pink accents of her sweats echoed down into her fuzzy sandals that bore a resemblance to Ugg’s popular Oh Yeah slippers.

The furry Ugg sandals feature a double strap silhouette with an elastic, logo-covered back strap for stability, and they’re made with moisture-wicking sheepskin. You can find the pair in Upton’s choice of Beverly Pink — as well as many other bright shades — at both Ugg.com and Amazon.com. They’re currently selling for $100.

Throughout her time in quarantine, Upton has been home with husband Justin Verlander, a pitcher for the Houston Astros, whose season was postponed along with the rest of the MLB. During the pandemic, the couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan on April 4, the duo together has donated 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 27-year-old tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Echo Kate Upton’s easy sneaker pick with these all-white styles.

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $40 (was $60).

To Buy: Fila Panache Sneaker, $65.

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $90.

