Kate Upton Sips Wine By the Pool In a Oversize T-Shirt & the Fuzziest Sandals

Kate Upton made the most of her “Thirsty Thursday” this afternoon with a drink by the pool.

The former Sports Illustrated model settled in with a tall glass of red wine and a plateful of pizza as she took a seat by her backyard pool. Joined by her dog Harley, Upton kept comfortable in a pantless look that included an oversize teal Nike T-shirt; a similar French terry crewneck top retails for $60 on the brand’s website.

The light-pink slippers — with their furry straps and midsole — resemble Ugg’s Oh Yeah slipper silhouette.

The Ugg Oh Yeah slippers feature a double strap silhouette with an elastic, logo-covered back strap for stability, and they’re made with moisture-wicking sheepskin. You can find the pair in Upton’s choice of Beverly Pink — as well as many other bright shades — at both Ugg.com and Amazon.com. They’re currently selling for $100.

The model-turned-actress wore a similar slipper as she took a seat in her 1-year-old daughter Genevieve’s princess tent last week while wearing a comfy-chic ensemble that included a floral-accented tropical crewneck sweatshirt and matching bottoms.

Ugg Oh Yeah slippers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Throughout her time in quarantine, Upton has been home with husband Justin Verlander, a pitcher for the Houston Astros, whose season was postponed along with the rest of the MLB. During the pandemic, the couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan on April 4, the duo together has donated 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military. On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 27-year-old tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. Her shoe style ranges from affordable picks from Sam Edelman and Under Armour to designer styles courtesy of Alexandre Birman and Giuseppe Zanotti. Get comfy like Kate Upton in these pink fuzzy sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

