Kate Middleton Styles Her $13 Leopard Midi Skirt for Winter With Soaring Boots

The leopard midi skirt was arguably the skirt of summer 2019 — and Kate Middleton is taking the style into 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Zara leopard-print skirt — marked down by 70% to just $13 on the brand’s site — today for a royal tour of Cardiff, Wales. Kate styled her midi skirt the wintry way, layering it under a camel cashmere and wool-blend coat from Massimo Dutti.

Kate Middleton out and about in Cardiff, Wales on Jan. 22. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s black boots. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

On her feet, the duchess wore a pair of high-heeled black boots with a pointed toe and suedelike upper; the shoes appeared to be a Ralph Lauren silhouette that she wore last March.

Kate Middleton out and about in Cardiff, Wales on Jan. 21. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

This was the University of St. Andrews alum’s second engagement in as many days, as she visited the Birmingham Science Museum on Tuesday. For her earlier appearance, Kate looked stylish in a zig-zag striped blouse from Tabitha Webb, worn tucked into wide-legged trousers from Jigsaw. She completed the office-friendly look with pointed-toe black pumps set on a block heel.

Kate Middleton at the Birmingham Science Museum on Jan. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical style, Kate can often be found in British labels, among them L.K. Bennett, Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham. Favorite high heel brands of hers include Gianvito Rossi, Rupert Sanderson and Jimmy Choo; for more casual engagements, she often chooses Penelope Chilvers riding boots or Superga Cotu sneakers.

