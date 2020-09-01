Kate Middleton’s latest Zoom dress cost sub $15 & Comes With a Pretty Floral Print & Daring Thigh High Slit

Kate Middleton‘s latest Zoom dress cost $13.50 which is probably less expensive than your monthly broadband tariff. The pretty summer frock in question comes from Spanish high street giant Zara.
Admittedly it started life at just shy of $70 so the sub $15 price tag is the sale reduction. But still.
Kate Middleton wore her green floral Zara dress on Zoom to announce that the launch of a digital photography exhibition at London’s National Portrait Gallery. Middleton, who is a patron of the institution was on the panel that selected 100 images from over 31,000 submitted for the community photographic contest, “Hold Still.”
Introducing the #HoldStill2020 judging panel: – The Duchess of Cambridge – Director of @NationalPortraitGallery, Nicholas Cullinan – Writer and poet, Lemn Sissay MBE (@sissaylemn) – Chief Nursing Officer for England, Ruth May – 2018 Portrait of Britain Winner, Maryam Wahid (@MaryamWb) From the 31,598 submissions, these amazing judges have chosen one hundred images that will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition – which will launch on Monday 14th September. "I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part. And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.” – The Duchess of Cambridge
The shots will feature in an online exhibition of the gallery’s website starting Sept. 14.
‘I’ve been so overwhelmed by the public’s response to Hold Still,” said the Duchess. “The quality of the images has been extraordinary, and the poignancy and the stories behind the images have been equally as moving as well.”
As you can see in the video posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, Middleton’s picture perfect number features a floral print on a khaki green background. It comes with a v-neck, contrast lace trim, elastic waistband and short sleeves. What you can’t see is that it also has a daring slash to the thigh.
Just call it Zoom’s built-in modesty filter.
But there’s also another reason to recommend this dress. It fall’s under Zara’s Join Life label which mean’s it is made from at least 50% viscose. Viscose is a sustainable material made from natural sources.
According to the brand it uses “the Join Life label on clothing that is produced using technology and raw materials that help us to reduce the environmental impact of our products.