Kate Middleton’s latest Zoom dress cost sub $15 & Comes With a Pretty Floral Print & Daring Thigh High Slit

Kate Middleton‘s latest Zoom dress cost $13.50 which is probably less expensive than your monthly broadband tariff. The pretty summer frock in question comes from Spanish high street giant Zara.

Admittedly it started life at just shy of $70 so the sub $15 price tag is the sale reduction. But still.

Kate Middleton wore her green floral Zara dress on Zoom to announce that the launch of a digital photography exhibition at London’s National Portrait Gallery. Middleton, who is a patron of the institution was on the panel that selected 100 images from over 31,000 submitted for the community photographic contest, “Hold Still.”

The shots will feature in an online exhibition of the gallery’s website starting Sept. 14.

Related Kate Middleton Goes High-Low in a $2,255 Dress & Affordable Wedges at Barry Island Kate Middleton Shines In Tabitha Simmons Pumps & White Shirt Dress While Launching Children's Initiative Why Kate Middleton's '50s Style Polka Dot Shirtdress Is the Ultimate Summer Staple for Your Wardrobe

‘I’ve been so overwhelmed by the public’s response to Hold Still,” said the Duchess. “The quality of the images has been extraordinary, and the poignancy and the stories behind the images have been equally as moving as well.”

Watch on FN

As you can see in the video posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, Middleton’s picture perfect number features a floral print on a khaki green background. It comes with a v-neck, contrast lace trim, elastic waistband and short sleeves. What you can’t see is that it also has a daring slash to the thigh.

Just call it Zoom’s built-in modesty filter.

CREDIT: Zara

To Buy: Zara printed dress, $57, reduced to $13.50

But there’s also another reason to recommend this dress. It fall’s under Zara’s Join Life label which mean’s it is made from at least 50% viscose. Viscose is a sustainable material made from natural sources.

According to the brand it uses “the Join Life label on clothing that is produced using technology and raw materials that help us to reduce the environmental impact of our products.