Kate Middleton Just Wore the Dress Our Spring Wardrobes Have Been Waiting For

Kate Middleton wore a yellow long-sleeve dress by Matches Fashion private label Raey for an appearance on UK breakfast show This Morning.

Today Kate Middleton appeared on British television breakfast show, This Morning, to publicize a community art project for which she has joined forces with London’s National Portrait Gallery.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a yellow bracelet-sleeve silk dress with a pink and green acid tree print. The long-sleeve maxi number comes nipped in at the waist with a gently flared skirt. It’s made by British brand Raey, the private label of e-tailer MatchesFashion. It cost £495 which is around $612. It was reduced to $183 in the sale but typically sold out as soon as Middleton was spotted wearing it.

No surprise there. This frock, as worn by Kate Middleton is the dress our spring wardrobes have been waiting for.

The popular MatchesFashion house line Raey is known for its breezy, easy to wear styles and chic knitwear making it a great staple for one’s confinement wardrobe.

Private labels are big business for e-tailers. Net-a-Porter’s The Outnet has Iris & Ink while Amazon Fashion’s Europe roster includes the Truth & Fable occasion wear line, the more directional Find plus wardrobe essential brand Meraki and atheisure and sportswear label Aurique.

The big idea behind the art project was to capture a portrait of a nation, catching its “spirit, mood, hopes and fears” Middleton said. The project, titled Hold Still, provides an insight into the lives of those working on the front line of the British National Health Service, alongside those supporting it and those it has helped.

The public is being invited to submit a photographic portrait taken during the pandemic. Middleton is personally curating 100 photographs for an upcoming exhibition of the works entitled Hold Still. The Duchess a keen amateur photographer herself, is also a patron of National Portrait Gallery.

The National Portrait Gallery has long been an epicenter for British Fashion. It is the venue of choice for the London Fashion Week shows of British designer Erdem. Erdem is another rather more expensive favorite of Middleton who wore one of his dresses at last year’s Chelsea Flower Show.