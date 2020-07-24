Why Kate Middleton’s ’50s Style Polka Dot Shirtdress Is the Ultimate Summer Staple for Your Wardrobe

Kate Middleton wore a white shirtdress with blue polka dots to launch a $2.3 million fund to support the mental health of the United Kingdom’s emergency workers in the face of the global health crisis.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed both the initiative and the look via a post on her Kensington Palace Instagram account.

The dress in question was by Suzannah, one of the Duchess’ go-to brands. It has a classic ’50s silhouette with subtle box pleats and cuffed sleeves and is made from certified Italian cotton. In line with the brand’s sustainability credentials, each piece is made to order and comes with a five week lead time. It retails for around $1270.

She teamed the dress with another favorite, her Canstaner suede wedge espadrilles.

