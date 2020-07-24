Why Kate Middleton’s ’50s Style Polka Dot Shirtdress Is the Ultimate Summer Staple for Your Wardrobe

Kate Middleton wore a white shirtdress with blue polka dots to launch a $2.3 million fund to support the mental health of the United Kingdom’s emergency workers in the face of the global health crisis.
The Duchess of Cambridge revealed both the initiative and the look via a post on her Kensington Palace Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
👩⚕️⛑🚓👨🏫 Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19. And we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health. Today The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support 🤝 through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19. Earlier this week The Duke and Duchess spoke to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund 🗣 including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors. Find out more about the 10 organisations that will benefit from The Royal Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund by exploring their accounts 👇 below @mindcharity @hospice_uk @tascharity @calmzone @bestbeginningscharity @afnccf @_place2be @giveusashoutinsta @themixuk @youngmindsuk
The dress in question was by Suzannah, one of the Duchess’ go-to brands. It has a classic ’50s silhouette with subtle box pleats and cuffed sleeves and is made from certified Italian cotton. In line with the brand’s sustainability credentials, each piece is made to order and comes with a five week lead time. It retails for around $1270.
She teamed the dress with another favorite, her Canstaner suede wedge espadrilles.
Watch on FN
To Buy: Suzannah polka dot shirtdress, $1,270.
To Buy: Castaner espadrilles, $175.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.