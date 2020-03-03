Kate Middleton Does the Bold Sleeve Trend in a Sparkling Green Dress & Pointy Pumps in Dublin

Kate Middleton tried out bold sleeves — one of the biggest red carpet trends of the 2020 awards season — for a reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin today.

The mom of three sported a dress from The Vampire’s Wife, a label that has previously been favored by another British royal, Princess Beatrice. Kate wore the brand’s Falconetti dress, which is made of emerald silk chiffon with ruffled sleeves and trim. It is selling online for $2,076.

Kate Middleton wears all green at the Guinness Warehouse in Dublin, March 3. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s green velvet pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be wearing one of sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s favorite silhouettes, the Manolo Blahnik BB, in a forest green velvet colorway. The style, named after French actress Brigitte Bardot, boasts a pointed toe and a 4.1-inch heel; it retails for $695 on Manoloblahnik.com.

Kate carried a gold clutch from Wilber & Gussie, which she has owned for several years. The clutch sells on the brand’s site for 245 pounds or about $314.

The duchess arrived in Dublin earlier today wearing another all-green look. She sported a Catherine Walker coat over a floral dress from Alessandra Rich spring ’20. On her feet, the University of St. Andrews alum wore pointed-toe pumps that appeared to be from Emmy London, one of her go-to brands.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in Dublin, March 3. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The two green ensembles were fitting choices, as Ireland is nicknamed the Emerald Isle.

Below, we’ve rounded up some chic green heels to help you get a similar look to Kate’s.

To Buy: Onlymaker Pointed-Toe Pump, $46.

To Buy: Camssoo D’Orsay Heels, $36.

To Buy: Everlane The Editor Heel, $165.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Kate Middleton’s Budget-Friendly New Look Pumps Are Back in Stock — and They’re On Sale for Just $25

Take a Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Glittering Recycled Jimmy Choo Pumps