Kate Middleton Does the Bold Sleeve Trend in a Sparkling Green Dress & Pointy Pumps in Dublin

Kate Middleton
January 2020
December 2019
November 2019
November 2019
Kate Middleton tried out bold sleeves — one of the biggest red carpet trends of the 2020 awards season — for a reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin today.

The mom of three sported a dress from The Vampire’s Wife, a label that has previously been favored by another British royal, Princess Beatrice. Kate wore the brand’s Falconetti dress, which is made of emerald silk chiffon with ruffled sleeves and trim. It is selling online for $2,076.

kate middleton, Wilber & Gussie, clutch, The Vampire's Wife dress, green dress, manolo blahnik heels, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, on the first day of their 3 day visit to Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland, on the 3rd March 2020. 03 Mar 2020 Pictured: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception at the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar, hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland, on the first day of their 3 day visit to Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland, on the 3rd March 2020. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA623438_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kate Middleton wears all green at the Guinness Warehouse in Dublin, March 3.
CREDIT: MEGA
kate middleton, duchess of cambridge, green velvet pumps, manolo blahnik heels, celebrity style, shoe detail,dublin, ireland
A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s green velvet pumps.
CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be wearing one of sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s favorite silhouettes, the Manolo Blahnik BB, in a forest green velvet colorway. The style, named after French actress Brigitte Bardot, boasts a pointed toe and a 4.1-inch heel; it retails for $695 on Manoloblahnik.com.

manolo blahnik bb

Buy: Manolo Blahnik BB Pump $695
Buy it

Kate carried a gold clutch from Wilber & Gussie, which she has owned for several years. The clutch sells on the brand’s site for 245 pounds or about $314.

The duchess arrived in Dublin earlier today wearing another all-green look. She sported a Catherine Walker coat over a floral dress from Alessandra Rich spring ’20. On her feet, the University of St. Andrews alum wore pointed-toe pumps that appeared to be from Emmy London, one of her go-to brands.

kate middleton, catherine walker coat, alessandra rich spring 2020 dress, midi dress, emmy london pumps, lk bennett bag, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive at Dublin International AirportPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Ireland - 03 Mar 2020Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive at Dublin International AirportPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Ireland - 03 Mar 2020
Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in Dublin, March 3.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The two green ensembles were fitting choices, as Ireland is nicknamed the Emerald Isle.

Below, we’ve rounded up some chic green heels to help you get a similar look to Kate’s.

 

To Buy: Onlymaker Pointed-Toe Pump, $46.

camssoo

To Buy: Camssoo D’Orsay Heels, $36.

everlane

To Buy: Everlane The Editor Heel, $165.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style.

