Kate Middleton Looks Spring-Ready for Her Zoom Call in a Pastel Sweater With Chevron Stripes

Kate Middleton may be stuck home, but she’s still keeping up with her royal duties.
The @kensingtonroyal Instagram account shared a video yesterday of the Duchess of Cambridge engaging in discussion on Zoom about the impact that the pandemic is having on new and expectant mothers and their families. The conversation was held ahead of the U.K.’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, which is meant to increase awareness of maternal mental health.
For the call, Kate looked chic in a blue and white chevron-striped sweater from Tabitha Webb. The wool and cashmere knit sweater is available to pre-order on the label’s website right now for 275 pounds (about $343).
🏥 The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken with midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts about the challenges and impact that COVID-19 is having on new and expectant mothers and their families. Click the link in our bio or swipe up in our Story to watch the full film 🎞️ of The Duchess’s conversations, held ahead of the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week — which aims to create wider awareness of maternal mental health, and signposts support for parents #MaternalMHmatters
The mother of three complemented her sweater with Daniella Draper’s Mini Cupid Hoops earrings, which feature tiny shamrock charms. The earrings can be purchased from the brand’s site for 120 pounds ($150).
This isn’t the first time Kate has participated in a Zoom call since quarantine began. In early April, the duchess took to Zoom for a virtual meet and greet with staff and children from the Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, northern England. In the video, Kate wore a bold yellow sweater from Zara.
Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication – and to wish the children a very Happy Easter 🐣 @_place2be
While the University of St. Andrews alum’s footwear wasn’t on display for either of her Zoom calls, she tends to favor pointed-toe pumps from labels such as Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Emmy London. Additionally, Kate has worked more affordable footwear into her wardrobe from the likes of Superga, New Balance and Castaner.
Flip through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style.
