Kate Middleton Looks Spring-Ready for Her Zoom Call in a Pastel Sweater With Chevron Stripes

Kate Middleton may be stuck home, but she’s still keeping up with her royal duties.

The @kensingtonroyal Instagram account shared a video yesterday of the Duchess of Cambridge engaging in discussion on Zoom about the impact that the pandemic is having on new and expectant mothers and their families. The conversation was held ahead of the U.K.’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, which is meant to increase awareness of maternal mental health.

For the call, Kate looked chic in a blue and white chevron-striped sweater from Tabitha Webb. The wool and cashmere knit sweater is available to pre-order on the label’s website right now for 275 pounds (about $343).

The mother of three complemented her sweater with Daniella Draper’s Mini Cupid Hoops earrings, which feature tiny shamrock charms. The earrings can be purchased from the brand’s site for 120 pounds ($150).

This isn’t the first time Kate has participated in a Zoom call since quarantine began. In early April, the duchess took to Zoom for a virtual meet and greet with staff and children from the Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, northern England. In the video, Kate wore a bold yellow sweater from Zara.

While the University of St. Andrews alum’s footwear wasn’t on display for either of her Zoom calls, she tends to favor pointed-toe pumps from labels such as Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Emmy London. Additionally, Kate has worked more affordable footwear into her wardrobe from the likes of Superga, New Balance and Castaner.

