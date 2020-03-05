Kate Middleton Wears a Custom Green Dress & Recycled Ralph Lauren Boots in Galway

Kate Middleton went with something old and something new today in Galway as she and Prince William continued their royal tour of Ireland.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a custom Suzannah dress with long sleeves and a midi hemline. The dress was done in a green colorway, a fitting choice, as Ireland is known as “The Emerald Isle.”

Kate Middleton in a custom Suzannah dress in Galway, March 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the duchess wore a pair of pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled Ralph Lauren boots that she has worn before. The suede boots have sold out. Kate is known to recycle some of her most loved shoes, including pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Rupert Sanderson.

Kate Middleton in an Alexander McQueen coat with Ralph Lauren boots in Galway with Prince William, March 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mom of three accessorized with a Jimmy Choo Palace clutch, available for about $600 on Farfetch.com, according to royal watchers. While out and about, she bundled up in an Alexander McQueen coat that was also a repeat item.

Related Kate Middleton Breaks Out Skinny Jeans & Her Favorite New Balance Sneakers in Ireland Kate Middleton Goes Bold in a Vintage Oscar de la Renta Dress & Pointed-Toe Pumps in Ireland Coronavirus Forces Ralph Lauren to Cancel Fall 2020 Fashion Show

In addition to recycling the pieces in her closet, Kate is known for choosing British labels, such as L.K. Bennett, Catherine Walker and McQueen. This is one of the reasons fans love her style, according to Elizabeth Holmes, the longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style.”

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers,” Holmes told FN.

While Kate’s Ralph Lauren boots are sold out, we’ve rounded up some similar-looking styles for fans who want to emulate her look.



To Buy: Linea Paolo Perfect Boot, $260.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hai Boot, $90 to $350.

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Zadia Boot, $180 (was $300).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Goes Bold in a Vintage Oscar de la Renta Dress & Pointed-Toe Pumps in Ireland

Kate Middleton’s Budget-Friendly New Look Pumps Are Back in Stock — and They’re On Sale for Just $25

Kate Middleton Does the Bold Sleeve Trend in a Sparkling Green Dress & Pointed-Toe Pumps in Dublin