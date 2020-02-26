Kate Middleton Gets Sporty in Culottes & $50 Sneakers From This British High-Street Favorite

Kate Middleton went for an athletic-inspired ensemble today as she attended a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in Stratford, U.K.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a form-fitting green blouse with a square neck and three-quarters sleeves. She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted culottes from Zara. The pants were initially priced at just $50 before being marked down to $8 on the brand’s site. Possibly due to the “Kate Middleton Effect” (the phenomenon where Kate’s sartorial choices inspire mass sales) the culottes are sold out.

Kate Middleton wears Zara culottes and Marks & Spencer sneakers at an event in Stratford, U.K. on Feb. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the duchess is known for her love of Superga’s all-white Cotu sneakers, she opted for a different shoe today. She chose vegan Marks & Spencer sneakers with a white upper and green accents on the heel tab and striped along the sides — perfectly coordinating with the rest of her look.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton's Marks & Spencer sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Marks & Spencer sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The shoes are designed not only for fashion but also for comfort, with Insolia Flex tech for easy walking. M&S is a longtime British high-street staple and the kicks are accessibly priced at just $50 — and they haven’t sold out yet at Marksandspencer.com.

Although Kate was clad in sneakers today, she often is more dressed-up for her public appearances. Favorite shoe brands of the University of St. Andrews alum’s include Gianvito Rossi, Rupert Sanderson and Jimmy Choo.

