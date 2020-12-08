Kate Middleton Brings the Holiday Spirit in a Red Coat, Tartan Skirt & On-Trend Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Kate Middleton joined Prince William today for the final leg of their Royal Train Tour across the United Kingdom; the tour has brought the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge across England, Scotland and Wales to greet and thank first responders and healthcare workers.
Today’s first stop was in Cardiff, England as the royal couple visited the Cardiff Caste to meet with local university students and enjoyed holiday attractions. For the festive outing, the Duchess of Cambridge brought a touch of seasonal spirit in a red Alexander McQueen coat layered over an Emilia Wickstead tartan midi-length skirt; Middleton accented the look with a black turtleneck top and a matching checkered scarf. She also included a Grace Han top-handle bag to tout.
To complete her cold weather-ready attire, the Duchess covered up her legs in a set of black suede knee-high points. The design came set atop an elongated pointed toe as well as a teetering stiletto heel for an elevated lift. The style draws similarities to a set of Ralph Lauren boots that Middleton previously wore in March 2019.
Last night, after stopping in Scotland earlier in the day Monday, the royal couple made their way to Batley, United Kingdom, to meet with local workers and caregivers. For the eventful afternoon, Middleton layered a selection of navy blue pieces including a tailored coat — resembling designs she has previously worn from Hobbs London — as well as tailored trousers and soft gloves. Her darker pieces came contrasted by a cream knit sweater and a floral face mask.
As for footwear, the Duchess then continued the monochromatic appeal of her attire with her choice of block heels. The smooth suede pumps featured a pointed-toe silhouette with a rounded vamp and a sturdy heel shape, resembling one of Middleton’s go-to designs from Emmy London. The label’s Josie pumps measure 3-inches in height and retail for $490 on the brand’s website.
In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.
Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.
