Kate Middleton Styles Her Skinny Jeans for the Great Outdoors in a Vest & Combat Boots

Kate Middleton joined the Northolt Scout Group in London today to learn more about their Scouts program and how they are adapting their lessons in the current health climate.

As she roasted marshmallows and learned essential skills, the Duchess of Cambridge adapted her style to the great outdoors by matching her go-to brown skinny jeans to a lightweight blue blouse and a $58 suede vest from Really Wild. The look cam complete with a chunky brown belt and a gifted necktie from the scouts.

Kate Middleton visits Northolt Scout Group in London, Sept. 29. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s brown boots. CREDIT: MEGA

The royal family member kept her feet outdoor-ready with her choice of footwear. The lace-up boots with their soft deep brown uppers and exposed stitched outsole perfectly sealed the outfit together. Coming from See by Chloé, the pair also features a stacked block heel measuring 1.5 inches with a matching lug-sole finish and a subtle scalloped edge. The style once retailed for $445 on Net-a-Porter in a lighter shade but has since sold out.

Middleton previously wore the boots for a visit to King Henry’s Walk Community Garden in Islington, London, in January 2019.

Watch on FN

Kate Middleton visits Northolt Scout Group in London, Sept. 29. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s brown boots. CREDIT: MEGA

See by Chloé Leather-Trimmed boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

Most recently, in fact, Middleton opted for an all-white colorway from Superga, retailing for $60; the pair comes set with canvas uppers and a rubber sole, perfect for her trip to Battersea Park in London on Sept. 22.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears Marks and Spencer trousers and Superga sneakers on Sept. 22. CREDIT: MEGA

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s favorite boot styles over the years.