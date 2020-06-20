Kate Middleton’s Laid Back Style Includes Skinny Jeans & Gum-Sole Supergas

Kate Middleton swapped her shift dresses and prim accessories for a relaxed ensemble Thursday. It was her first in-person engagement since her quarantine began in March.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Fakenham Garden Center in Norfolk, England on a trip to visit local small businesses after the country allowed non-essential shops to reopen on June 15. The royal family member dressed down for the outing, layering a blue linen shirt under a $218 Fjällräven olive vest and chocolate brown skinny jeans; her pants resemble a pair from Massimo Dutti that retail for just $70.

Kate Middleton at Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, England, June 18. CREDIT: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Shutterstock

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s green Superga sneakers. CREDIT: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Shutterstock

For the gardening excursion, the duchess broke out her favorite sneaker brand in a green iteration. The gum-sole style from Superga features a low-top silhouette with a lace-up front and contrasting outsole; Middleton has worn pairs from the Italian brand for years and owns a slew of colorways, including her go-to all-white style. While the army green pair is currently sold out for women, men can find the style at End Clothing for $65; similar colorways for women retail for $50 on Superga’s website.

Related Kate Middleton Supports the British High Street With This $50 Dress She Wore During a Zoom Call to Children Sisters Paris Hilton & Nicky Hilton Reunite and Twin in Matching Summer Floral Dresses Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Hospital Workers With Her Dress During Photo Competition

Kate Middleton at Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, England, June 18. CREDIT: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Shutterstock

On Friday, the duchess’s husband Prince William also made an appearance in Norfolk to visit a local business with the choice to grab a snack at Smiths the Bakers. The royal heir went for a monochromatic ensemble for his outing, teaming a blue button-down top with a navy V-neck sweater and royal blue trousers. His footwear of choice included brown suede boots with contrasting trim around the outsole.

Prince William (C) visits Smiths the Bakers, in the High Street in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, England, June 18. CREDIT: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Shutterstock

As for the Duchess of Cambridge, Superga is just one of many affordable brands that she frequents; she previously chose pieces from Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and New Balance. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like footwear from Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi as well as dresses courtesy of Catherine Walker, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more.

For more green sneakers like Kate Middleton’s pick, shop these similar styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Core Classics, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: SeaVees Low Top Sneakers, $46.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Roxy Bayshore Sneakers, $50.

Flip through the gallery to check out even more of Kate Middleton’s most stylish shoe moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.