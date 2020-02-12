Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Does Casual Dressing in Northern Ireland in Skinny Jeans + Boots She’s Owned for 15 Years

By Ella Chochrek
Kate Middleton looked stylish in casual wear, including a pair of her favorite boots, while out and about in Northern Ireland today.

The Duchess of Cambridge was clad in an olive jacket, dark skinny jeans and a pair of Penelope Chilvers’ long tassel boots.

kate middleton, penelope chilvers boots, oliver coat, skinny jeans, royal fashion, celebrity style, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at The Ark Open Farm in NewtownardsCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Northern Ireland - 12 Feb 2020The visit is centred around the ongoing work of the Duchess of Cambridge, with the support of The Royal Foundation, focussing on the Early Years, which is aimed at improving children's life chances by supporting expectant parents, parents and carers of 0-5year olds, young children and their families. During her visit to the farm, HRH will met with local representatives of Early Years and families who have benefitted from the work of the charity. Young children from two local nurseries were also present. The Duchess received a guided tour of the facility, meeting with the owners and staff of the family-run farm and viewed various animals during her walkabout.
Kate Middleton at the The Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland on Feb. 12.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The shoes are made of vegetable-dyed leather, with a scalloped accent at the zip panel and a leather tassel on the zip pull. The silhouette is lined with a Goodyear Welted Commando rubber sole, perfect for walking on uneven terrain, and it is made by hand. Those hoping to imitate the duchess’ look can shop the boots on Penelopechilvers.com, where they retail for 475 pounds ($617).

Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boot
Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy image

Royal watchers are likely familiar with the Chilvers boots, as they have many many appearances in Kate’s wardrobe over the years. In fact, the buzzy shoes actually predate Kate’s time as a duchess, as she’s owned them for 15 years.

“The Duchess of Cambridge has come to us for country boots, to be out in the weather, a walking boot essentially. The British do Country with a certain, studied look that follows the not-too-new unspoken rule,” Chilvers explained to FN in 2016. “Normally she would wear these boots for private times, I imagine, for walks in Norfolk and Scotland.”

Kate Middleton at the The Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland on Feb. 12.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to Penelope Chilvers, other favorite footwear brands of Kate’s include Rupert Sanderson, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

For a similar shoe look to Kate’s but at a lower price, consider one of the below options.

DSW, Naturalizer, wide calf boots

To Buy: Naturalizer Demi Wide Calf Boot, $105.

Essex Lane, riding boots, dsw

To Buy: Essex Lane Maggie Wide Calf Riding Boot, $130.

Journee Collection Riding Boot

To Buy: Journee Collection Sanora Women’s Riding Boot, $70.

