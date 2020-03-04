Kate Middleton Wears Skinny Jeans & Her Trusty Penelope Chilvers Boots on an Irish Farm

Kate Middleton embraced casual dressing today as she and Prince William visited the Teagasc Research Farm in County Meath, Ireland.

The Duchess of Cambridge was clad in a belted, olive green jacket, which she teamed with dark skinny jeans.

Kate Middleton wears Penelope Chilvers boots on a farm in Ireland, March 4. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Penelope Chilvers boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Kate went with a longtime favorite: Penelope Chilvers long tasseled boots.

The boots are made of vegetable-dyed leather, with a scalloped accent at the zip panel and a leather tassel on the zip pull. The silhouette is lined with a Goodyear Welted Commando rubber sole, perfect for walking on uneven terrain, and it is made by hand. Those hoping to imitate the duchess’ look can shop for the boots on Penelopechilvers.com, where they retail for 475 pounds ($617).

Royal watchers are likely familiar with the Chilvers boots because they have made many appearances in Kate’s wardrobe over the years. In fact, the style predates her time as a duchess: the mom of three has owned the boots for 15 years.

“The Duchess of Cambridge has come to us for country boots, to be out in the weather, a walking boot essentially. The British do country with a certain studied look that follows the not-too-new unspoken rule,” Chilvers explained to FN in 2016. “Normally she would wear these boots for private times, I imagine, for walks in Norfolk and Scotland.”

Kate Middleton wears Penelope Chilvers boots on a farm in Ireland, March 4. CREDIT: Splash News

Though she went with a more casual look today, Kate can often be found in classic pointed-toe pumps, with favorite labels including Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

To get a similar shoe look to the duchess’ without breaking the bank, consider shopping one of the styles below.

To Buy: LifeStride Francesca Knee High Boot, $59.

To Buy: Essex Lane Maggie Wide Calf Riding Boot, $130.

To Buy: Journee Collection Sanora Women’s Riding Boot, $70.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.