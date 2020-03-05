Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Breaks Out Skinny Jeans & Her Favorite New Balance Sneakers in Ireland

Kate Middleton got sporty in New Balance sneakers she’s worn before at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, Ireland today.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the New Balance Vazee Transform in a colorway exclusive to Sweaty Betty. The sneaker’s upper has a supportive layer for strength training and another layer for cardio support, with a Rapid Rebound midsole for energetic strides.

kate middleton, zara jeans, black skinny jeans, really wild sweater, red sweater, celebrity style, royal fashion, new balance shoes , Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in GalwayPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Ireland - 05 Mar 2020Day 3 of the Royals in Ireland
Kate Middleton in New Balance at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway on March 5.
Kate Middleton, new balance, sneakers, shoe detail, galway, ireland
A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s New Balance Sneakers.
While the colorway chosen by Kate has sold out, the Vazee can be purchased on Amazon.com for just $51.

New Balance

The mom of three paired her kicks with a red sweater from Really Wild ($252 on the brand’s site) and black skinny jeans.

kate middleton, black skinny jeans, zara jeans, really wild sweater, red sweater, new balance sneakers, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in GalwayPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Ireland - 05 Mar 2020Day 3 of the Royals in Ireland
Kate Middleton wears New Balance sneakers in Galway, March 5.
Kate first broke out the sneakers in February 2017 during a London Marathon training event. She wore the same color palette that day, teaming the shoes with a red Perfect Moment puffer jacket and black skinny jeans.

Kate Middleton Running
Kate Middleton wearing New Balance sneakers during a London Marathon training event in February 2017.
This is the second look of the day for the duchess. This morning, Kate stepped out in an Alexander McQueen coat over a custom dress from Suzannah. For footwear, she selected black Ralph Lauren boots that she’s worn in the past. The knee-high boots boast a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel; they’re sold out.

kate middleton, ralph lauren boots, suzannah dress, celebrity style, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Tig Coili traditional Irish pub, GalwayPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Ireland - 05 Mar 2020
Kate Middleton in Ralph Lauren boots in Galway with Prince William, March 5.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

