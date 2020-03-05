Kate Middleton Breaks Out Skinny Jeans & Her Favorite New Balance Sneakers in Ireland

Kate Middleton got sporty in New Balance sneakers she’s worn before at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, Ireland today.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the New Balance Vazee Transform in a colorway exclusive to Sweaty Betty. The sneaker’s upper has a supportive layer for strength training and another layer for cardio support, with a Rapid Rebound midsole for energetic strides.

Kate Middleton in New Balance at Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway on March 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s New Balance Sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the colorway chosen by Kate has sold out, the Vazee can be purchased on Amazon.com for just $51.

The mom of three paired her kicks with a red sweater from Really Wild ($252 on the brand’s site) and black skinny jeans.

Kate Middleton wears New Balance sneakers in Galway, March 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate first broke out the sneakers in February 2017 during a London Marathon training event. She wore the same color palette that day, teaming the shoes with a red Perfect Moment puffer jacket and black skinny jeans.

Kate Middleton wearing New Balance sneakers during a London Marathon training event in February 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This is the second look of the day for the duchess. This morning, Kate stepped out in an Alexander McQueen coat over a custom dress from Suzannah. For footwear, she selected black Ralph Lauren boots that she’s worn in the past. The knee-high boots boast a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel; they’re sold out.

Kate Middleton in Ralph Lauren boots in Galway with Prince William, March 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

