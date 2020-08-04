Kate Middleton Shines In Sparkly Heels & White Shirt Dress While Launching Children’s Initiative

Kate Middleton looked elegant as usual on Tuesday while wearing a white belted button-down dress and silver heels.

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her signature style during a visit to Baby Basics UK, a volunteer-led charity that supports struggling families with newborns. She paid a trip to the charity’s location in Sheffield.

Kate posted a special announcement on Instagram in addition to her in-person visit to the charity site. The Royal Duchess stated that she had rounded up 19 British brands to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s simple yet sophisticated style for the charitable visit included what appears to be Oscar de la Renta Cabrina heels with glittering lamé fabric.

A close of up of Kate Middleton’s silver heels. CREDIT: Splash

Watch on FN

She paired the statement shoes with a white belted button-down dress that featured puffed sleeves from London-based brand Suzannah. Although not pictured, the Royal Duchess also wore a floral mask from Amaia.

Kate Middleton on Aug. 4, 2020. CREDIT: Splash

Middleton’s royal style has drawn fans thanks to her high-to-low mix of shoes and clothing. Her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, whose birthday is today, has a similar formula when it comes to dressing up. (Take a look at our coverage on how to dress like the Royal birthday girl here.)

Both women have a soft spot for affordable brands such as Everlane, Castañer and Rothy’s. The two also love to throw in high-end items such as designer heels from Sarah Flint and Jimmy Choo.

Below, take a look at some similar looks that emulate Kate’s current fashion statement.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

To Buy: Mango Double Buttoned Blazer Dress, Was $100, Now $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 85, $355.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Rudy Heel, $89.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.