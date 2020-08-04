Kate Middleton Shines In Sparkly Heels & White Shirt Dress While Launching Children’s Initiative

Kate Middleton looked elegant as usual on Tuesday while wearing a white belted button-down dress and silver heels.
The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her signature style during a visit to Baby Basics UK, a volunteer-led charity that supports struggling families with newborns. She paid a trip to the charity’s location in Sheffield.
To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK. The Duchess helped unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support when they have needed it most. Take a look at our Story📱to see more from behind the scenes and meet some of the families supported by the extraordinary work of baby banks. Following private visits to Baby Basics West Norfolk where The Duchess heard more about the baby bank’s need for donations, she spearheaded a drive for donations of items for babies from brands and high street retailers. In total, nineteen brands have donated items to @Baby_Basics, @littlevillageHQ and @abernecessities_scio, who operate baby banks across the UK. #SupportingBabyBanks
Kate posted a special announcement on Instagram in addition to her in-person visit to the charity site. The Royal Duchess stated that she had rounded up 19 British brands to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the United Kingdom.
The Duchess of Cambridge’s simple yet sophisticated style for the charitable visit included what appears to be Oscar de la Renta Cabrina heels with glittering lamé fabric.
She paired the statement shoes with a white belted button-down dress that featured puffed sleeves from London-based brand Suzannah. Although not pictured, the Royal Duchess also wore a floral mask from Amaia.
Middleton’s royal style has drawn fans thanks to her high-to-low mix of shoes and clothing. Her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, whose birthday is today, has a similar formula when it comes to dressing up. (Take a look at our coverage on how to dress like the Royal birthday girl here.)
Both women have a soft spot for affordable brands such as Everlane, Castañer and Rothy’s. The two also love to throw in high-end items such as designer heels from Sarah Flint and Jimmy Choo.
Below, take a look at some similar looks that emulate Kate’s current fashion statement.
To Buy: Mango Double Buttoned Blazer Dress, Was $100, Now $50.
To Buy: Sarah Flint Perfect Pump 85, $355.
To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Rudy Heel, $89.
