Kate Middleton Recycled a Dress by This Hot British Designer to Thank Australian Frontline Workers

On Tuesday, in tribute to Australia’s frontline workers, Kate Middleton and Prince William marked the country’s inaugural Thank a First Responder Day with a video message created via Zoom.

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled a $1,130 bright yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress for the occasion. The timeless frock features a rectangular neckline and contrast, color block white geometric panels on the sleeves and the skirt.

The choice marked another more subtle tribute to Australia too. Middleton first wore it in Sydney in 2014 during a royal tour of the country with Prince William.

She and has since worn it at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2016 where she watched Serena Williams play Elena Vesnina in the women’s semifinals and met Williams’ mother, Oracene Price, before the match. At the time, she teamed the look with her go-to Rupert Sanderson Malory nude pumps.

The royal couple spoke from their Norfolk home where they are isolating with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They paid tribute to the role of Australia’s emergency service personnel from fighting the bush fires that ravaged the country earlier this year to the health emergency caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kate Middleton wearing Roksanda during the royal tour of Australia with Prince William in 2014. CREDIT: Rex / Shutterstock

“Day in, day out, paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff, work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health but also their mental well-being,” Middleton said.