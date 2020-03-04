Kate Middleton Recycles a 12-Year-Old Coat With Skinny Jeans & Block-Heeled Booties in Ireland

Kate Middleton made the chicest case for recycling today as she visited the Jigsaw charity in Dublin as part of her royal tour in Ireland.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a white Reiss coat, which actually predates her time as a royal. Kate is believed to have debuted the coat in 2008, three years before she married Prince William.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive to the Jigsaw charity in Dublin, March 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Underneath the coat, the University of St. Andrews alum sported a black-and-white polka-dot button-down blouse, also a rewear. The sold-out top comes from French label Equipment and was previously available on Net-a-Porter.com for $140. She teamed the blouse with a pair of black skinny jeans.

Kate Middleton in an Equipment top at the Jigsaw charity. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Kate selected a pair of black ankle boots set on a block heel. The shoes featured a side zip fastening and appeared to be fabricated from suede. Royal watchers believe the duchess’ shoes are from Russell & Bromley, a brand she has chosen in the past.

Related Kate Middleton Wears Skinny Jeans & Her Trusty Penelope Chilvers Boots on an Irish Farm Kate Middleton Does the Bold Sleeve Trend in a Sparkling Green Dress & Pointy Pumps in Dublin Kate Middleton Arrives in Dublin in a Whimsical Green Floral Dress & Matching Accessories

Kate Middleton arrives to the Jigsaw charity in Dublin, March 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess completed her look with a pair of Daniella Draper earrings with shamrock charms, which appeared to be a new addition to her wardrobe.

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Kate often selects classic pumps, with go-to labels including Rupert Sanderson, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. The mom of three also has some more affordable footwear in her rotation, such as Superga sneakers and Marks & Spencer trainers.

Below, shop black ankle boots for a similar look to the duchess’.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hilty Bootie, $160.

To Buy: Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Boot, $37 to $130.

To Buy: Hogl Ankle Boot, $146.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Does the Bold Sleeve Trend in a Sparkling Green Dress & Pointy Pumps in Dublin

Kate Middleton’s Budget-Friendly New Look Pumps Are Back in Stock — and They’re On Sale for Just $25

Take a Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Glittering Recycled Jimmy Choo Pumps