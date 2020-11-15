Kate Middleton Is Timeless in Recycled Red Zara Blazer on Instagram

Kate Middleton just gave the perfect lesson on how to get the most use out of your clothes.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Cambridge looked stately in a red blazer that featured puff sleeves and gold buttons while delivering a special thank you message to mark the end of the Hold Still exhibition.

Middleton launched Hold Still back in May with the goal of capturing the UK’s experience while on lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She invited people of all ages to submit a portrait that was taken between May and June.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who submitted an image to Hold Still,” Middleton shared in the clip posted by her and husband Prince William’s Instagram account, Kensington Royal. “I launched the project with the National Portrait Gallery back in May because I wanted to find a way to allow everyone to share their stories and experiences of lockdown.”

“For me, the most powerful part of the project is that it has shown just how much people and communities have come together and how important we all are to each other,” she added.

Middleton accessorized the blazer, which is from Zara, with a cream shirt and a gold charm necklace. Middleton’s blazer is no longer available online, but a similar style can be purchased at Zara for $90.

The look may be familiar as Middleton wore the exact red blazer at the London Olympics in 2012. For that occasion, Middleton styled the ensemble with a polka dot blouse and minimal accessories.

Kate Middleton wears red Zara blazer at the 2012 London Olympics. CREDIT: Mandatory Credit: WENN.com/Newscom/MEGA This wouldn’t be the first time Middleton has recycled a look.

In September, Middleton donned a pair of Marks & Spencer pants to meet families who have been helped by parent-support networks during the global health crisis. The look is no longer available but it retailed for $105. She wore the pink trousers in March, paired with its matching blazer and pumps, when she visited the London Ambulance Service 111 Control Room to meet with workers who have been tirelessly answering emergency service calls throughout the pandemic.

In the park, however, she swapped heels for a pair of white sneakers by Superga. The casual kicks retail for $60 and are set on canvas and a rubber sole.

She also recycled a $1,130 bright yellow Roksanda Illincic dress in June while paying tribute to Australia’s frontline workers. Middleton first wore it in Sydney in 2014 during a royal tour of the country with Prince William.

She has since worn it at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2016 where she watched Serena Williams play Elena Vesnina in the women’s semifinals and met Williams’ mother, Oracene Price, before the match. At the time, she teamed the look with her go-to Rupert Sanderson Malory nude pumps.