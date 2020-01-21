Kate Middleton Wears Head-to-Toe Red in a Sparkling Gown & Pointed Pumps at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton was a lady in red as she attended a reception at London’s Buckingham Palace to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit on Jan. 20.

Kate wore a sparkling Needle & Thread gown. Called the Aurora, the dress had a fit-and-flare shape, with ruffle detail and shining sequins throughout. The style is in stock in a minidress length on Net-a-Porter.com for $519.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a Buckingham Palace reception in London, Jan. 20. CREDIT: Yui Mok/Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s red Gianvito Rossi heels. CREDIT: Yui Mok/Shutterstock

For shoes, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for one of her old favorites, Gianvito Rossi. She went with the brand’s classic pointed-toe pumps, fabricated in a deep red suede. The shoes were a repeat for Kate, who wore them in 2016; the silhouette can be purchased now at Farfetch.com for $397 (40% off).

Gianvito Rossi red suede pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The mother of three finished off her look with more red, choosing a Jenny Packham clutch (which she’s worn before) and ruby earrings from Soru that appeared to be new.

Kate Middleton in a Needle & Thread gown and Gianvito Rossi pumps at Buckingham Palace on Jan. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince William stood beside his wife in a dark navy suit, white collared shirt and burgundy tie. Shining black lace-up shoes completed the Duke of Cambridge’s ensemble.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a Buckingham Palace reception in London, Jan. 20. CREDIT: Yui Mok/Shutterstock

Gianvito Rossi is one of Kate’s favorite labels for formal appearances, with others including Jimmy Choo, Emmy London and Rupert Sanderson. More laidback styles favored by the University of St. Andrews alum include Penelope Chilvers riding boots and Superga Cotu sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Wears an Alexander McQueen Coat & Her Favorite Block-Heeled Pumps

Kate Middleton Heads to Church in a Chic Coat + Boots She’s Owned Since 2013

Kate Middleton Wears a Printed Midi Dress + Chic Ankle Boots on Royal Hospital Visit