Kate Middleton Rewears a Red Dress + Suede Heels at Commonwealth Day

Kate Middleton’s look for Commonwealth Day included all shades of red.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended services at London’s Westminster Abbey wearing a Catherine Walker look that she previously chose for Christmas Day in 2018. Her midi-length dress included a double-breasted bodice and a soft velvet collar. She finished off her look with a rose-adorned fascinator and a maroon velvet clutch.

Kate Middleton arrives at Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s suede pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her footwear is the same set of burgundy pointy-toe heels from Gianvito Rossi that she wore in 2018. Similar styles to her Christmas day pair retail for $695.

Prince William matched his look to his wife’s, wearing a navy blue suit with a burgundy tie and black patent dress shoes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton arrives for Christmas Day services in Sandringham, England, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Commonwealth Day celebrates the Commonwealth of Nations and is ceremonially held on the second Monday in March. The holiday is observed by citizens in the United Kingdom, Canada, Gibraltar, Belize and the Bahamas, with similar holidays occurring in Australia.

The service today also marks the last official royal appearance that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will make following their Jan. 8 announcement that they would be stepping back from their duties as senior members of the British royal family. They are expected to return to their home in Canada, where their 10-month-old son, Archie, has been staying throughout the duration of their trip to the U.K.

For the momentous occasion, the Duchess of Sussex chose a green Emilia Wickstead cape dress and nude Aquazzura pumps.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton’s red-centric outfit echoed one that Markle recently chose for the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 7. She wore a red Safiyaa gown with matching Stuart Weitzman pumps and a Manolo Blahnik clutch.

Meghan Markle and Prince William at the Royal Albert Hall in London, March 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

