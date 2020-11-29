Kate Middleton Wows in Recycled Purple Gucci Blouse as She Answers Fan Questions on Instagram

Kate Middleton has just provided another example on how to timelessly repeat clothes.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram to answer fan submitted questions regarding her involvement in the Early Years campaign, which aims to help development in children from pregnancy to age five.

For the occasion, Middleton sported a purple Gucci blouse — which retails for $1,300, but is currently sold out — with minimal jewels and her hair styled in loose curls. The blouse featured a bow at the neckline and buttons on the sleeves. A similar Gucci blouse is available at Farfetch for $1,700.

Speaking on her interest in Early Years, Middleton said: “This isn’t just about happy, healthy children. This is about the society we could and can become. Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health and hearing time and time again that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience.”

Middleton was first pictured wearing the top during a trip to a south London children’s center in 2019. That day, Middleton paired the blouse with wide-leg trouser and black pointed toe heels. She accessorized with a croc-embossed top handle handbag.

Her latest recycled look comes after she repeated a red Zara Blazer in a different video on Instagram.

Middleton looked stately in the red blazer that featured puff sleeves and gold buttons while delivering a special thank you message to mark the end of the Hold Still exhibition.

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in 2019. CREDIT: MEGA Middleton launched Hold Still in May with the goal of capturing the UK’s experience while on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. She invited people of all ages to submit a portrait that was taken between May and June.

She accessorized the blazer, which is from Zara, with a cream shirt and a gold charm necklace. Middleton’s blazer is no longer available online, but a similar style can be purchased at Zara for $90.

The look may be familiar as Middleton wore the exact red blazer at the London Olympics in 2012. For that occasion, she styled the ensemble with a polka dot blouse.

