Kate Middleton & Prince William Suit Up for Behind-the-Scenes Look at Pride of Britain Awards

Ahead of the Pride of Britain Awards premiere this Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Kensington suited up to give the NHS a socially-distanced salute at St. Bartholomew hospital and bestowed them with an accolade for their service amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

To present a Pride of Britain award to the U.K.’s public health care systems, Kate Middleton opted for a navy blazer and coordinating tailored pants. She paired it with a bright blue blouse in a collared button-down silhouette and accessorized the professional ensemble with a sleek belt.

Due to the longer hemline on the pants, we cannot see her shoes.

While also at the London hospital earlier this month, the Duchess appeared to choose her beloved Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps in the black suede colorway. These timeless heels retail for $632 and are available for purchase at MyTeresa.com.

During this October visit to the medical center, the Royal Family member styled the elegant shoes with an Alexander McQueen double-breasted trench coat in a bold red colorway.

Kate Middleton arrives at the launch of the Hold Still campaign at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, Oct. 20. CREDIT: MEGA

She also opted for this same footwear choice while visiting the University of Derby on Oct. 6. For the appearance, she channeled her signature, polished fall aesthetic in an eye-catching, printed coat from Massimo Dutti. The coat retails for $300 and still is available for purchase on the brand’s website. She paired it with a pale blue sweater and black trousers.

Some of Kate Middleton’s other favorite shoe brands include Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman for classic pumps. She also recently was seen wearing a pair of now sold-out See By Chloé lug sole boots styled with a blue blouse, suede vest, and her signature brown skinny jeans.

