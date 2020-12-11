Prince Louis Is Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Fashion Star Kid at First Family Red Carpet Appearance

It was a family affair in London on Friday night for Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess stepped out with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for an event at the Palladium theater.

The royal family was there to attend a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland, which was held to thank essential workers and their families for their efforts this year. The outing marked their first red carpet appearance together.

For the occasion, Middleton opted for a long-sleeved printed midi dress with ruffled shoulders and a pair of d’Orsay pumps. While we often look to the Duchess of Cambridge for style inspiration, it may be safe to say that Prince Louis stole the show on the fashion front.

The two-year-old was seen in a blue wool coat detailed with navy trim and perfectly tailored corduroy pants paired with black lace-up shoes.

The entire family kept their footwear choices classic. Prince William chose suede lace-ups, with a red sweater and sport jacket. Meanwhile Princess Charlotte wore black Mary Janes with a plaid babydoll dress.

For Prince George’s outfit, he wore a red and navy striped sweater and black leather shoes.

🎄 The Duke and Duchess and their family attended a special performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium, which was held to thank key workers and their families for their phenomenal efforts this year. pic.twitter.com/4U4hFljZSL — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 11, 2020

Once inside the theater, Middleton and Prince Charles sported face masks, with the Duchess sporting a floral print design.

"A huge congratulations to everyone involved from the London Palladium, to Qdos Productions and of course the cast for all your hard work". — The Duke of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/aKIrSNDagX — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 11, 2020

Earlier this week, the royal couple came together for the final leg of their Royal Train Tour across the United Kingdom; the tour has brought the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge across England, Scotland and Wales to greet and thank first responders and healthcare workers. On Tuesday in Cardiff, England, the Duchess of Cambridge brought a touch of seasonal spirit in a red Alexander McQueen coat layered over an Emilia Wickstead tartan midi-length skirt; Middleton accented the look with a black turtleneck top and a matching checkered scarf. She also included a Grace Han top-handle bag to tout.

Kate Middleton and Prince William (R) visit Cardiff Castle to meet local university students, Dec. 8. CREDIT: Mirrorpix/MEGA

