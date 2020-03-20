Kate Middleton Pairs a Pink Powersuit With Embossed Pumps for Visit with London Ambulance Service

Kate Middleton and Prince William paid a visit to a National Health Service (NHS) call center on Thursday in England to pass on the royal family’s personal thanks for its response during the COVID-19 crisis.

At the London Ambulance Service 111 Control Room, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with workers who have been tirelessly answering emergency service calls throughout the coronavirus pandemic. For the visit, Middleton chose a pink tailored pantsuit that resembles an Autograph by Marks and Spencer $175 dark rose blazer with a pair of color-coordinating $105 trousers.

(L-R) Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and London Ambulance Service CEO Garrett Emerson, March 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the duchess chose a set of patent croc-embossed pumps in a muted gray tone. The pair is similar to a Hugo Boss pair that she previously wore in November 2016 at an event at the Natural History Museum in London; the style retailed for 315 euros (around $335) originally but is currently sold out.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry sit down with workers at an NHS call center, March 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton at the Natural Museum of History in London, Nov. 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Instagram, Kensington Royal shared footage from the event with a heartfelt caption written by Prince William.

“It’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society — people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good,” read the caption. “All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

