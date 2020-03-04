Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Goes Bold in a Vintage Oscar de la Renta Dress & Pointy Pumps in Ireland

By Ella Chochrek
Kate Middleton made the case for sustainable fashion in a vintage gown tonight at the Museum of Literature Ireland.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in an archival Oscar de la Renta dress in a bold fuchsia. The dress had a polka-dot print and a knee-length hemline.

kate middleton, vintage dress, oscar de la renta, fuchsia dress, classic black pumps, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend an event at the Museum of LiteraturePrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Ireland - 04 Mar 2020
Kate Middleton in vintage Oscar de la Renta.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Kate selected a pair of black pumps. The shoes boasted a slim stiletto heel, a pointed toe and what appeared to be a suede upper.

kate middleton, oscar de la renta, fuchsia dress, classic black pumps, Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, leave a reception held by Irish Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney in Dublin, Ireland, 04 March 2020. The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-day visit to Ireland.Britain's Prince William and Catherine visit Ireland, Dublin - 08 Sep 2014
Kate Middleton in an Oscar de la Renta dress and black pumps, March 4.
CREDIT: PHIL NOBLE/Shutterstock
kate middleton, classic black pumps, Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, leave a reception held by Irish Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney in Dublin, Ireland, 04 March 2020. The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-day visit to Ireland.
A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s classic black pumps.
CREDIT: PHIL NOBLE/Shutterstock

This marked the University of St. Andrews alum’s third appearance of the day as she and husband Prince William continue their royal tour of Ireland. And Kate’s earlier outfits also had a sustainable bent.

The mom of three began her morning in a recycled white Reiss coat that she’s owned since at least 2008 as she and the prince visited offices for the Jigsaw charity in Dublin. The coat came teamed with black skinny jeans and block-heeled ankle boots that royal watchers believed were from Russell & Bromley.

kate middleton, reiss coat, white coat, skinny jeans, russell and bromley boots, black ankle boots, celebrity style, royal fashion, daniella draper earrings, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits mental health charity JigsawPrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Ireland - 04 Mar 2020
Kate Middleton arrives to the Jigshaw charity in Dublin, March 4.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate then changed into a slightly more casual ensemble as she and William visited a farm in County Meath, Ireland. The duchess sported an olive-colored coat with dark skinny jeans and Penelope Chilvers tall tassel boots. Like the Reiss coat, the Chilvers boots predate Kate’s time as a duchess, having been in her wardrobe for about 15 years.

kate middleton, green jacket, penelope chilvers boots, brown boots, skinny jeans, celebrity style, royal fashion, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Teagasc Research Farm in County Meath to hear about their pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland. They will speak to a group of farmers who have implemented the research into their own practices. Their Royal Highnesses will then meet a group of primary school children visiting the farm, and will join a session as they learn about the environment, nutrition, and food production.Pictured: Catherine,Duchess of Cambridge,Prince William,Duke of CambridgeRef: SPL5153979 040320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld RightsThe Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Teagasc Research Farm in County Meath to hear about their pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland. They will speak to a group of farmers who have implemented the research into their own practices. Their Royal Highnesses will then meet a group of primary school children visiting the farm, and will join a session as they learn about the environment, nutrition, and food production.Pictured: Catherine,Duchess of Cambridge,Prince William,Duke of CambridgeRef: SPL5153979 040320 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kate Middleton wears Penelope Chilvers boots on a farm in Ireland, March 4.
CREDIT: Splash News

If you like the look of Kate’s classic black pumps, consider shopping one of the options below, all priced under $150.

