Kate Middleton Goes Bold in a Vintage Oscar de la Renta Dress & Pointy Pumps in Ireland

Kate Middleton made the case for sustainable fashion in a vintage gown tonight at the Museum of Literature Ireland.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in an archival Oscar de la Renta dress in a bold fuchsia. The dress had a polka-dot print and a knee-length hemline.

Kate Middleton in vintage Oscar de la Renta. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Kate selected a pair of black pumps. The shoes boasted a slim stiletto heel, a pointed toe and what appeared to be a suede upper.

Kate Middleton in an Oscar de la Renta dress and black pumps, March 4. CREDIT: PHIL NOBLE/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s classic black pumps. CREDIT: PHIL NOBLE/Shutterstock

This marked the University of St. Andrews alum’s third appearance of the day as she and husband Prince William continue their royal tour of Ireland. And Kate’s earlier outfits also had a sustainable bent.

The mom of three began her morning in a recycled white Reiss coat that she’s owned since at least 2008 as she and the prince visited offices for the Jigsaw charity in Dublin. The coat came teamed with black skinny jeans and block-heeled ankle boots that royal watchers believed were from Russell & Bromley.

Related Kate Middleton Wears Skinny Jeans & Her Trusty Penelope Chilvers Boots on an Irish Farm Kate Middleton Recycles a 12-Year-Old Coat With Skinny Jeans & Block-Heeled Booties in Ireland Kate Middleton Does the Bold Sleeve Trend in a Sparkling Green Dress & Pointy Pumps in Dublin

Kate Middleton arrives to the Jigshaw charity in Dublin, March 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate then changed into a slightly more casual ensemble as she and William visited a farm in County Meath, Ireland. The duchess sported an olive-colored coat with dark skinny jeans and Penelope Chilvers tall tassel boots. Like the Reiss coat, the Chilvers boots predate Kate’s time as a duchess, having been in her wardrobe for about 15 years.

Kate Middleton wears Penelope Chilvers boots on a farm in Ireland, March 4. CREDIT: Splash News

If you like the look of Kate’s classic black pumps, consider shopping one of the options below, all priced under $150.

To Buy: J. Renee Ussita Pump, $50 (was $100).

To Buy: Sam Edelman Margie Pump, $63 to $140.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Wray Pump $60.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Kate Middleton’s Budget-Friendly New Look Pumps Are Back in Stock — and They’re On Sale for Just $25