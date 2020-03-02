Kate Middleton’s Budget-Friendly New Look Pumps Are Back in Stock — and They’re On Sale for Just $25

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe includes plenty of designer pumps, but her looks don’t always come at sky-high prices.

For instance, during an October 2019 trip to Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge broke out a very affordable silhouette: $34 pumps from British fast-fashion brand New Look. Kate wore them for a visit to Islamabad Model College for Girls. She teamed the low-heeled pumps with an outfit by local designer Kaheen Khan — a traditional blue “kurta” (a loose, collarless shirt), pants and a scarf — as well as Zeen earrings.

Kate Middleton wears $38 New Look pumps for a visit to a school in Pakistan on Oct. 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s New Look pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Perhaps unsurprisingly given their budget-friendly price tag, the shoes sold out fast after Kate’s appearance. But now, there’s good news for fans of the duchess: the accessibly priced pumps are back in stock. And furthermore, they’re on sale. The shoes have an almond-toe, a supportive ankle strap and a 2-inch block heel — the latter of which makes them a walkable choice well-suited to a variety of occasions, from dance parties to the office. The pumps are also perfect for animal lovers: Despite having a suede-like upper, they are actually completely vegan and registered with The Vegan Society.

The neutral-toned pair chosen by the University of St. Andrews alum goes with pretty much anything, but the shoes are also available in a bold red. The pumps in that shade could be a great statement piece paired with a little black dress or a white T-shirt and jeans.

You can’t really go wrong either way — and if you can’t decide between the two, you can snag both for less than $100.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton’s 2019 style.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Gets Sporty in Culottes & $50 Sneakers From This British High-Street Favorite

7 Genius Royal Style Hacks You’ll Wish You Had Known Sooner

Kate Middleton Braves the Rain in Stilettos & a Military-Inspired Alexander McQueen Coat