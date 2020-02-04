Kate Middleton’s Accessories Have Valentine’s Day Vibes in South Wales, UK

With February underway, Valentine’s Day is the next major holiday on the calendar — and Kate Middleton is prepared.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in South Wales, U.K. today wearing a chic ensemble with shades of red and pink.

Sticking with her typical classic-chic formula, Kate wore a navy double-breasted Hobbs coat layered over a red midi dress.

Kate Middleton and Prince William out and about in South Wales, U.K. on Feb. 4. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Stuart Weitzman boots. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

On her feet, the duchess sported flat black suede boots from Stuart Weitzman.

The Valentine’s-ready feel came courtesy of her accessories: a textured red Mulberry clutch and a pink and red Beulah London scarf patterned with abstract hearts.

Kate was accompanied by husband Prince William, who looked dapper in a layered look. The Duke of Cambridge wore a navy patterned blazer with a green sweater, blue button-down shirt and navy pants. For footwear, William chose a pair of dark lace-ups that appeared to be fabricated from suede.

Kate Middleton and Prince William in South Wales, U.K. on Feb. 4. CREDIT: DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical style, Kate is known to favor British labels, with go-to apparel brands including Alexander McQueen, Catherine Walker and L.K. Bennett. For shoes, the University of St. Andrews alum can often be spotted in pointed pumps from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Rupert Sanderson and Gianvito Rossi.

