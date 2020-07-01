Kate Middleton Matched Her Zoom Look to the Canada Flag to Mark Canada Day

Today is Canada Day and to mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just released a prerecorded Zoom call they made to healthcare workers in the country.

The Duchess wore a red and white tweed look by Alexander McQueen in a similar color combination to the Canada flag.

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, of course was the designer behind Middleton’s wedding dress.

The dress is from a former collection and sold out but you can buy similar from Kate Spade.

The royal couple spoke to staff at Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial Hospital in British Columbia, Canada.

The healthcare professionals told Kate Middleton and Prince William about their experiences working to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and “the unique challenges of providing care through the outbreak, including the impact on staff, patients and their families.”

“Catherine and i wanted to touch base to say how proud we are of all of you and of everyone on the frontline who has led the way very stoically and very bravely, and put patient care right at the top of the list and have done a fantastic job,” said Prince William.

Related Kate Middleton Gardens in a Sustainable Floral Dress With Affordable Wedge Heels She's Worn Before Kate Middleton's Laid Back Style Includes Skinny Jeans & Gum-Sole Supergas Kate Middleton Supports the British High Street With This $50 Dress She Wore During a Zoom Call to Children

CREDIT: Kate Spade

To Buy: Kate Spade tweed dress, $254, at Bloomingdales.

The Duchess of Cambridge added: “It’s an amazing role that you’re playing and a hugely tough one as well. We’re in huge admiration of everything you’re doing.”

On a previous Zoom outing last month the Duchess paid tribute to British healthcare workers by the color of her dress.

For the video message to promote a British photography competition, the Duchess of Cambridge wore Stella McCartney’s Ridley dress. The blue color choice, matching the blue of the nurses’ smocks, marked a subtle tribute to their efforts.

Last week she wore a dress from a fashion-favorite, eco-friendly label Faithfull the Brand, as she gardened at The Nook in Norwich, England as part of Children’s Hospice Week.

Kate’s pastel floral crepe dress was from and featured puff sleeves and a midi hemline. Known for its focus on ethically and sustainably made wares, Faithfull was founded in 2012 by Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger.

Kate Middleton helps to pot plants and herbs while in Norwich, U.K. CREDIT: Avalon.red/MEGA For a look at more of Kate Middleton’s most-worn shoe styles, click through the gallery.