Take a Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Glittering Recycled Jimmy Choo Pumps

By Claudia Miller
Kate Middleton just made the boldest footwear choice and broke away from her usual subdued, classic style for a special evening out.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Noël Coward Theatre for a special performance of musical “Dear Evan Hansen” wearing a black textured, ankle-length Eponine dress with three-quarter sleeves and a button-up front.

Noël Coward Theatre, kate middleton, prince william, glittery heels, dear evan hansen, dress
Kate Middleton arrives at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.
CREDIT: Splash News
Noël Coward Theatre, kate middleton, prince william, glittery heels, dear evan hansen, dress
A closer view of Kate Middleton’s glittering pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News

Her footwear is what really catches the eye. The royal family member chose a set of Jimmy Choo Romy ombré glitter pumps featuring a sparkling upper that melts from dark gray to silver hues; the silhouette includes a pointed toe, rounded vamp and 4-inch coated heel. A similar colorway is available at Neiman Marcus for $725.

Noël Coward Theatre, kate middleton, prince william, glittery heels, dear evan hansen, dress
Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jimmy Choo Romy ombré glitter pumps, glitter, jimmy choo
Jimmy Choo Romy ombré glitter pumps.
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus
Buy: Jimmy Choo Romy Ombré Glitter Pumps $725
Buy it

Middleton wore the same style at the 2019 BAFTAs along with a white, one-shoulder, flowing Alexander McQueen gown. The Duchess is a fan of re-wearing pieces from her stylish closet, having previously recycled everything from dresses and coats to pumps and sandals.

kate middleton, white one-shouldered gown, glittery silver pumps, red carpet, baftas 2019
Kate Middleton wearing a white dress with glittery Jimmy Choo pumps at the BAFTAs in February 2019.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Prince William was also in attendance alongside his wife for the special charity performance of the Tony Award-winning musical. According to the show’s official Twitter account, they are welcoming the Duke and Duchess in aid of The Royal Foundation.

For a glittering shoe look inspired by Kate Middleton’s can’t-miss style, take a look at these stylish pairs.

