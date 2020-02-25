Take a Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Glittering Recycled Jimmy Choo Pumps

Kate Middleton just made the boldest footwear choice and broke away from her usual subdued, classic style for a special evening out.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Noël Coward Theatre for a special performance of musical “Dear Evan Hansen” wearing a black textured, ankle-length Eponine dress with three-quarter sleeves and a button-up front.

Kate Middleton arrives at the Noël Coward Theatre in London. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s glittering pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

Her footwear is what really catches the eye. The royal family member chose a set of Jimmy Choo Romy ombré glitter pumps featuring a sparkling upper that melts from dark gray to silver hues; the silhouette includes a pointed toe, rounded vamp and 4-inch coated heel. A similar colorway is available at Neiman Marcus for $725.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the Noël Coward Theatre in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo Romy ombré glitter pumps. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Middleton wore the same style at the 2019 BAFTAs along with a white, one-shoulder, flowing Alexander McQueen gown. The Duchess is a fan of re-wearing pieces from her stylish closet, having previously recycled everything from dresses and coats to pumps and sandals.

Kate Middleton wearing a white dress with glittery Jimmy Choo pumps at the BAFTAs in February 2019. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Prince William was also in attendance alongside his wife for the special charity performance of the Tony Award-winning musical. According to the show’s official Twitter account, they are welcoming the Duke and Duchess in aid of The Royal Foundation.

Tonight we are delighted to host The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a special charity performance in aid of The Royal Foundation.#DEHLondon #DearEvanHansen pic.twitter.com/p27ygoAJid — Dear Evan Hansen – West End (@DEHWestEnd) February 25, 2020

For a glittering shoe look inspired by Kate Middleton’s can’t-miss style, take a look at these stylish pairs.

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Daisy Embellished Pumps, $198

To Buy: Katy Perry Collection Sissy Pumps, $89

To Buy: Via Spiga Nikole 3 Pumps, $175

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s best shoe looks.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Braves the Rain in Stilettos & a Military-Inspired Alexander McQueen Coat