Kate Middleton Elevates Her Recycled Dress With Her Beloved Glittering Heels

Kate Middleton may be a duchess but when it comes to fashion, she is a queen of recycling pieces.

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a gala for Place2Be tonight at Buckingham Palace and revisited one of her most famous looks for the occasion. She first wore her Jenny Packham blue gown with beaded detailing and sheer sleeves while on a royal tour of India with husband Prince William in April 2016. Tonight, she accessorized the glamorous floor-length dress with a matching embellished clutch.

Kate Middleton hosts a gala dinner for Place2Be at Buckingham Palace in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s glittering heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton mirrored the shimmering accents of her gown with her glittering heels. The style is Jimmy Choo’s Romy ombré glitter pump, one of the duchess’ favorites. She previously sported the pointy-toe design at the Noël Coward Theatre for a special performance of the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” on Feb. 25 and at the BAFTAs in February 2019.

The shoe melts from dark gray to silver tones with a rounded vamp and a 4-inch coated heel. A similar colorway to pairs that the duchess has worn before is available at Neiman Marcus for $725.

Kate Middleton hosts a gala dinner for Place2Be at Buckingham Palace in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s glittering heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton hosted the gala and dinner at the palace. Since 2013, she has been an advocate and a patron of Place2Be, an organization that provides kids with emotional support starting at an early age and that stands by the ideals that no child should have to face mental health issues by themselves.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their royal tour of India, April 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The event capped a busy day that saw Middleton attend Commonwealth Day services in the morning, dressed in yet another recycled ensemble. Her head-to-toe red outfit included a Catherine Walker coat-dress and suede burgundy Gianvito Rossi pumps that she both wore for Christmas Day services in 2018.

Kate Middleton in a red Catherine Walker coat and Gianvito Rossi pumps at the Commonwealth Services in London on Monday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Read on to shop footwear styles that live up to Middleton’s glitter-coated pair.

To Buy: Via Spiga Nikole 3 Pumps, $175

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Daisy Embellished Pumps, $198

To Buy: Katy Perry Collection Sissy Pumps, $89

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Check out the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s top shoe moments.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Breaks Out Skinny Jeans & Her Favorite New Balance Sneakers in Ireland