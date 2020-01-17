Sign up for our newsletter today!

Not Everyone Is a Fan of an Unexpected Shoe Choice Kate Middleton Made

By Claudia Miller
Catherine Duchess of CambridgeBAFTA 'Brits To Watch' event, Belasco Theatre, Los Angeles, Royal Tour, California, America - 09 Jul 2011
Kate Middleton at BAFTA "Brits to Watch" event, 2011.
It is no easy feat making it on the annual International Best-Dressed List; it takes elegance, style and now, approval by Amy Fine Collins.

The journalist and Vanity Fair correspondent who last year released her book, “The International Best-Dressed List: The Official Guide,” discussed the historic list that has included the stars of high society and Hollywood, originated by Eleanor Lambert in 1940. Collins’ book is available on Amazon.

“It’s always a controversy about who gets on and who doesn’t,” Collins told FN on Monday at The RealReal’s West Hollywood, Calif., store during an intimate speaking engagement about the book. “There is a photo of Kate [Middleton] and [Prince] Will here in Los Angeles in 2011 and for our first launch event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, I was doing the conversation with Andre Leon Talley and a big slide came up of those two. And he looks at me and he says ‘Kate is wearing platforms, what is going on here?’ They were Jimmy Choo platforms, too.”

Collins was referring to images of Middleton and Prince William at the BAFTA “Brits to Watch” event in Los Angeles in July 2011. For the occasion, the duchess chose an airy lavender Alexander McQueen gown with a set of sky-high sandal platforms by Jimmy Choo.

BAFTA 'Brits To Watch' event, kate middleton, prince william, jimmy choo
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTA “Brits To Watch” event in Los Angeles, July 11, 2011.
BAFTA 'Brits To Watch' event, kate middleton, prince william, jimmy choo
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Jimmy Choo heels.
The label’s sandals featured a 5.5-inch heel with a 1-inch platform along with glittering metallic straps.

jimmy choo, glitter sandals, kate middleton
Jimmy Choo vamp glitter-finish sandals.
When asked how one makes it on the International Best-Dressed List, Collins, who took over the reins for the list in 2002 with Graydon Carter, Reinaldo Herrera and Aimée Bell, responded: “There is no formula to best dressed, no paint by numbers because each person is different and should be expressing who they are through their clothing. Being best dressed comes from the inside out; you can’t just throw things on and go, it’s the attitude.”

