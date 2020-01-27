Kate Middleton Braves the Rain in Stilettos & Sheer Tights With Shades of Black and Gray

It may have been raining in London today, but Kate Middleton didn’t swap her high heels for wellies.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted en route to Holocaust Memorial Day services at London’s Westminster clad in stilettos despite the water on the cobblestones.

Kate Middleton in a Catherine Walker coat dress and black pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The University of St. Andrews alum sported a gray Catherine Walker coat dress with sheer tights underneath.

For footwear, the mom of three selected classic black pumps that appeared to be fabricated from suede. The shoes featured a heel of about 4 inches, with a pointed toe and low-cut topline.

Kate Middleton in London on Jan. 27. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s black pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The bespoke Catherine Walker design was a rewear: Kate first wore the coat dress in March 2019 on a rare joint outing with Queen Elizabeth II. On that occasion, she teamed the silhouette with one of her go-to shoes: Gianvito Rossi’s Piper pumps.

Kate Middleton wears a gray Catherine Walker coat dress, a Sylvia Fletcher fascinator and Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps in March. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess was protected from the elements by husband Prince William, who held an umbrella over his wife’s head as they traveled across the sidewalk. William wore a navy suit with black lace-up shoes that appeared to be fabricated from leather.

Prince William and Kate Middleton in London on Jan. 27. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

When it comes to fashion, Kate tends to favor British labels, including Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham and L.K. Bennett. With respect to shoes specifically, she often returns to styles from Jimmy Choo, Rupert Sanderson and Emmy London.

