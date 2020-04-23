Kate Middleton Celebrates Health-Care Workers in a $200 Floral Dress

The British royals are applauding health-care workers.
Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, participated in Clap for Our Carers today. For the fifth straight week, millions of Britons — including the royals — cheered from their door steps for those on the front lines amid the pandemic.
The Duchess of Cambridge looked stylish for the occasion in a floral dress from Ghost. The midi dress was made crepe with a button-up front and long sleeves. While the dress was available for purchase earlier today, with a $204 price tag on Asos.com, it quickly sold out after Kate’s appearance. Of course, this is unsurprising given that the duchess’ ability to move product has been well-documented, and even given a name: the “Kate Middleton Effect.”
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the UK in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers working tirelessly to keep the country running. Ahead of the 8pm clap The Duke joined #Blackadder’s General Melchett (aka @StephenFryactually) for some video call fun on the @BBC’s Big Night In. #TheBigNightIn celebrated the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the UK going during the COVID-19 Pandemic — visit @ComicRelief to find out more.
“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers,” explained Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style.”
When it comes to her personal style, Kate often can be found in apparel from British labels, such as Alexander McQueen, L.K. Bennett and Mulberry. The University of St. Andrews alum’s shoe closet includes designer shoes from the likes of Rupert Sanderson, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi, as well as more affordable options from brands such as New Balance, Superga and J.Crew.
For today’s appearance, Prince William coordinated with Kate, sporting a blue sweater over a collared shirt. The duke sported navy trousers on the bottom. All three children wore navy and white looks, with Charlotte in a floral dress and the two boys in collared shirts.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.