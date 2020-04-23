Kate Middleton Celebrates Health-Care Workers in a $200 Floral Dress

The British royals are applauding health-care workers.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, participated in Clap for Our Carers today. For the fifth straight week, millions of Britons — including the royals — cheered from their door steps for those on the front lines amid the pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stylish for the occasion in a floral dress from Ghost. The midi dress was made crepe with a button-up front and long sleeves. While the dress was available for purchase earlier today, with a $204 price tag on Asos.com, it quickly sold out after Kate’s appearance. Of course, this is unsurprising given that the duchess’ ability to move product has been well-documented, and even given a name: the “Kate Middleton Effect.”

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers,” explained Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style.”

When it comes to her personal style, Kate often can be found in apparel from British labels, such as Alexander McQueen, L.K. Bennett and Mulberry. The University of St. Andrews alum’s shoe closet includes designer shoes from the likes of Rupert Sanderson, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi, as well as more affordable options from brands such as New Balance, Superga and J.Crew.

Kate Middleton in an Alexander McQueen coat and Gianvito Rossi pumps in Bradford, U.K. on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen at the Royal Variety Performance, Nov. 18, 2019. CREDIT: David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wearing Superga sneakers in October 2016 on the royals’ trip to Canada. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For today’s appearance, Prince William coordinated with Kate, sporting a blue sweater over a collared shirt. The duke sported navy trousers on the bottom. All three children wore navy and white looks, with Charlotte in a floral dress and the two boys in collared shirts.

👏 Thank you to all our incredible key workers! #ClapForOurCarers Ahead of the nation showing their appreciation for our tireless key workers, The Duke joined #Blackadder’s General Melchett @StephenFry for some video call fun on #TheBigNightIn@ComicRelief | @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/eUfAtFWIuT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020

