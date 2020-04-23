Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Middleton Celebrates Health-Care Workers in a $200 Floral Dress

By Ella Chochrek
kate middleton, Catherine Duchess of CambridgePrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Bradford, UK - 15 Jan 2020
Kate Middleton
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Rex Shutterstock

The British royals are applauding health-care workers.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, participated in Clap for Our Carers today. For the fifth straight week, millions of Britons — including the royals — cheered from their door steps for those on the front lines amid the pandemic.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stylish for the occasion in a floral dress from Ghost. The midi dress was made crepe with a button-up front and long sleeves. While the dress was available for purchase earlier today, with a $204 price tag on Asos.com, it quickly sold out after Kate’s appearance. Of course, this is unsurprising given that the duchess’ ability to move product has been well-documented, and even given a name: the “Kate Middleton Effect.”

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers,” explained Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style.”

When it comes to her personal style, Kate often can be found in apparel from British labels, such as Alexander McQueen, L.K. Bennett and Mulberry. The University of St. Andrews alum’s shoe closet includes designer shoes from the likes of Rupert Sanderson, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi, as well as more affordable options from brands such as New Balance, Superga and J.Crew.

kate middleton, alexander mcqueen coat, gianvito rossi pumps, black suede heels, celebrity style, zara dress, zeen earrings, Catherine Duchess of CambridgePrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Bradford, UK - 15 Jan 2020Wearing Alexander McQueen
Kate Middleton in an Alexander McQueen coat and Gianvito Rossi pumps in Bradford, U.K. on Jan. 15.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Rex Shutterstock
kate middleton, alexander mcqueen dress, prince williams, pda, classic black pumps, stilettos, shoe style, alexander mcqueen gown, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince WilliamThe Royal Variety Performance, Arrivals, London Palladium, UK - 18 Nov 2019 Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince WilliamThe Royal Variety Performance, Arrivals, London Palladium, UK - 18 Nov 2019Kate Duchess of CambridgeThe Royal Variety Performance, Arrivals, London Palladium, UK - 18 Nov 2019
Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen at the Royal Variety Performance, Nov. 18, 2019.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock
Kate Middleton Superga Sneakers
Kate Middleton wearing Superga sneakers in October 2016 on the royals’ trip to Canada.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For today’s appearance, Prince William coordinated with Kate, sporting a blue sweater over a collared shirt. The duke sported navy trousers on the bottom. All three children wore navy and white looks, with Charlotte in a floral dress and the two boys in collared shirts.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

