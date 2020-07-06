Kate Middleton Matches Her Go-To Blue Suede Pumps to Her Floral Dress for Hospital Visit

Kate Middleton went for a stylish ensemble in head-to-heel blue yesterday as she visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, U.K.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic in a blue floral-print midi dress from Beulah London, one of her favorite labels. The dress featured a starched white collar and matching cuffs, with a fitted bodice and flared skirt. Like many of Kate’s fashion choices, the dress has now sold out, but it was previously available to snag on Matchesfashion.com with a $572 retail price and was at one point marked down to just $171.

Kate Middleton in a Beulah London dress with Rupert Sanderson pumps at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, July 5. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Rupert Sanderson pumps. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, the duchess appeared to be wearing the Rupert Sanderson Malory. A longtime fan of the Rupert Sanderson Malory, Kate has owned the silhouette since at least 2016 and also favors nude pairs by the designer. The classic, pointed-toe pump, set on a soaring stiletto heel, has also found enthusiasts in stars such as Florence Pugh, Nina Dobrev and Kate Hudson.

Related Saucony Delivers Its 'Boundary-Pushing' Endorphin Collection -- Here's How to Buy the Shoes How to Buy the 'Game Royal' Air Jordan 12 Best Adidas Crazy 8 Styles That You Can Buy

Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Watch on FN

Kate was accompanied by husband Prince William, who sported a gray checked sports coat over a bluish gray button-down shirt and navy pants. The visit was meant to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the U.K.’s National Health Service.

“Today we mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS, in a year when it was needed more than ever as the nation responds to COVID-19. Today, The Duke and Duchess visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to thank staff for their efforts in helping their community,” the @kensingtonroyal Twitter account posted of the royal engagement.

Today we mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS, in a year when it was needed more than ever as the nation responds to COVID-19. Today, The Duke and Duchess visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to thank staff for their efforts in helping their community. pic.twitter.com/4WCkugETFT — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2020

Kate has many pairs of pointed-toe pumps in her wardrobe, having also stepped out in recent months wearing styles from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi. In addition, the mom of three has also in the past made some more affordable shoe choices, picking pairs from the likes of Superga, Aldo and New Balance. When it comes to apparel, the University of St. Andrews alum can often be found in British labels, with particular favorites including Alexander McQueen, L.K. Bennett and Mulberry.

Unfortunately for fans of the duchess’ wardrobe, the Rupert Sanderson Malory is no longer available in her chosen colorway. Nonetheless, the options below offer a similar look — and better yet, all sell for under $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Women’s Gayle Pump, $83 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Nine West Women’s Vicki, $36.

Click through the gallery for a look at some of Kate Middleton’s most-worn shoe styles through the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.