Kate Middleton Gardens in a Sustainable Floral Dress With Affordable Wedge Heels She’s Worn Before

Kate Middleton made a case for sustainable — and affordable — fashion with her most recent ensemble.

This week, the Duchess of Cambridge was clad in a dress from a fashion-favorite, eco-friendly label — teamed with recycled, accessibly priced heels — as she gardened at The Nook in Norwich, England as part of Children’s Hospice Week.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s espadrille wedges. CREDIT: Avalon.red/MEGA

Kate’s pastel floral crepe dress was from Faithfull the Brand and featured puff sleeves and a midi hemline. Known for its focus on ethically and sustainably made wares, Faithfull was founded in 2012 by Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger. The dress worn by the duchess was previously available from Net-a-Porter.com for $189 but has unsurprisingly (given the so-called “Kate Middleton effect”) sold out.

Kate Middleton helps to pot plants and herbs while in Norwich, U.K. CREDIT: Avalon.red/MEGA For footwear, Kate selected Russell & Bromley’s Coco-Nut ankle-strap espadrille wedges. Boasting a wedge heel of about 2.5 inches, the Spanish-made shoes have an upper crafted from soft suede, with a leather lining and a rope wedge sole. The style retails on the brand’s website for 135 pounds, or about $167. To complete her look, Kate added the Twisted Circle Drop Earrings from British brand Accessorized, available on the label’s site for just 5 pounds (about $6.17).

Russell & Bromley espadrille wedges. CREDIT: Courtesy of Russell & Bromley

Although the duchess hasn’t been spotted in her Faithfull dress previously, she has stepped out in the Russell & Bromley wedges at least once before. While at the Beaufort Polo Club in June 2018 to watch husband Prince William compete for the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, Kate paired the espadrille heels with a pale blue striped dress from Zara, which retailed for just $70.

Kate Middleton wears a Zara dress with Russell & Bromley wedges at the Beaufort Polo Club in June 2018. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

In addition to her Russell & Bromley pair, Kate has favored similarly priced espadrille wedges from Castañer for multiple appearances. Other relatively affordable footwear brands in her rotation include Superga, New Balance, New Look and Aldo. The mom of three also often can be found in designer heels, choosing pairs from the likes of Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Rupert Sanderson and Manolo Blahnik.

