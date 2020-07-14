Kate Middleton Styles Her Go-To Wedges With a Polka-Dot Shirtdress for BBC Breakfast

Kate Middleton made an appearance on “BBC Breakfast” today to kick off the launch of Tiny Happy People, a BBC Education initiative.

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off the signature classic-chic style for which she is known, selecting a dress from Emilia Wickstead, one of her favorite brands. The black-and-white polka-dot crepe shirt dress comes from the label’s fall ’19 collection, drawing inspiration from “The Godfather” trilogy to capture ’80s Italian nostalgia. It’s available from Matchesfashion.com now, marked down by 70%, from about $3,000 to under $900.

On her feet, Kate wore her go-to Castañer lace-up wedges. The jute-soled shoes date back to the ’70s and are handmade in Spain from velvety suede, with a wedge heel measuring about 3.1 inches. On the Net-a-Porter website, shoppers can snag the shoes for $190, making them one of the duchess’ more affordable picks.

Castañer lace-up wedges. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Tiny Happy People provides a range of free digital resources to support parents and caregivers in developing children’s language from pregnancy through the age of four. The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plans to continue collaborating with the BBC to develop and roll out the program.

According to royal watchers, Kate has become so popular due to her signature aesthetic and preference for British designers (favorites include Alexander McQueen, L.K. Bennett and Beulah).

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers,” Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” told FN. “I have made a few royal-inspired purchases myself and, I have to say, I’ve been quite impressed. “

In terms of the duchess’ go-to shoes, she often can be found in polished pumps from labels such as Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Rupert Sanderson and Gianvito Rossi. In addition to her Castañer wedges, other affordable choices of hers include Superga sneakers, Aldo pumps and New Balance trainers.

