Kate Middleton Protects Her Royal Blue Dress & Soft Suede Pumps in a Lab Coat

Kate Middleton visited the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology in London today to learn more about reproductive health and the work that the nonprofit Tommy’s is doing towards reducing miscarriages, stillbirth and premature birth.

As she met with researchers and families affected by the loss of a child, Middleton toured the facility and covered up her Emilia Wickstead blue dress with a proper protective lab coat to look deeper into the work the organization is doing.

Kate Middleton visits the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology in London, Oct. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

Kate Middleton visits the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology in London, Oct. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

While they may not be your typical lab shoes, Middleton matched the shade of her dress and correlating face mask to a set of suede pumps. The navy pair with its pointed-toe and stiletto heel bears resemblance to styles that the Duchess of Cambridge has previously worn from Rupert Sanderson, Prada and Alexander McQueen.

Kate Middleton visits the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology in London, Oct. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

Watch on FN

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s suede pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

The outing today comes after another formal appearance earlier in the week from Middleton. Modeling an Alexander McQueen black suit set, the royal family member visited the Natural History Museum in London on Monday to announce the winner of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year award.

In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

Click through the gallery for a look at more of Kate Middleton’s top style moments over the years.