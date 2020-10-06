Kate Middleton Gives a Lesson in Fall Layering In a Checkered Coat & Comfortable Heels

Kate Middleton visited the University of Derby today to meet with students and hear about how the pandemic has affected their experience as undergraduates.
For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for an ever-chic fall ensemble, giving a lesson in layering all throughout the day. Her outfit teamed a soft blue sweater with black tailored trousers and a patent leather belt; she then added on a printed Massimo Dutti coat for a pop of texture. The handcrafted wool coat retails for around $300 and can be found on the brand’s website.
One Twitter user from the school shared a video of the Duchess arriving and jokingly wrote: “The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made me late for my lecture.”
The clip shows another view of Middleton’s ensemble, giving the first glimpse at her black pointed-toe block-heel pumps. The shoe bears resemblance to a favorite in the Duchess’ closet, the Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps; the suede style offers a more comfortable fit thanks to its stabilizing 3.5-inch chunky heel and a rounded vamp. The style can be found for $632 at MyTheresa.com.
Watch on FN
👑 The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made me late for my lecture 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/SGQlB52W0S
— chi_yed_za (@chiedza_mutasa) October 6, 2020
Most recently, the royal family member adapted her style to the great outdoors by matching her go-to brown skinny jeans to a lightweight blue blouse and a $58 suede vest from Really Wild. The look came complete with a chunky brown belt and a gifted necktie from the scouts. She then topped off the outfit with boots from See by Chloé; the pair features a stacked block heel measuring 1.5 inches with a matching lug-sole finish and a subtle scalloped edge. The style once retailed for $445 on Net-a-Porter in a lighter shade but has since sold out.
View this post on Instagram
Marking her new role as joint President of the @Scouts, The Duchess of Cambridge visited a Scout Group in London to see how they have adapted their activities during the pandemic. The Scout Association helps to support almost half a million people from all backgrounds aged 6-25 gain the skills they need to prepare for their futures — making it the largest co-educational youth movement in the country. With the 12th Northolt Scout Group, The Duchess of Cambridge joined Beaver and Cub Scouts to toast marshmallows on a bonfire, make cards to send to a local care home, and build whirly bird helicopters. Her Majesty The Queen has been Patron of the Scouts since 1952, and The Duke of Kent has been President of The Scout Association since 1975. Welcoming The Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, The Duke of Kent said: “The Scouts’ ethos of dedication, inclusivity, and lending a helping hand wherever one is needed resonates across the generations, and as such I am delighted to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, and to work together to continue that legacy.”
In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.
Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.
Click through the gallery to discover more of Kate Middleton’s top footwear styles.