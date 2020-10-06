Kate Middleton Gives a Lesson in Fall Layering In a Checkered Coat & Comfortable Heels

Kate Middleton visited the University of Derby today to meet with students and hear about how the pandemic has affected their experience as undergraduates.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for an ever-chic fall ensemble, giving a lesson in layering all throughout the day. Her outfit teamed a soft blue sweater with black tailored trousers and a patent leather belt; she then added on a printed Massimo Dutti coat for a pop of texture. The handcrafted wool coat retails for around $300 and can be found on the brand’s website.

Kate Middleton visits with undergraduate students at the University of Derby in England, Oct. 6. CREDIT: AP

One Twitter user from the school shared a video of the Duchess arriving and jokingly wrote: “The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made me late for my lecture.”

The clip shows another view of Middleton’s ensemble, giving the first glimpse at her black pointed-toe block-heel pumps. The shoe bears resemblance to a favorite in the Duchess’ closet, the Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps; the suede style offers a more comfortable fit thanks to its stabilizing 3.5-inch chunky heel and a rounded vamp. The style can be found for $632 at MyTheresa.com.

👑 The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton made me late for my lecture 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/SGQlB52W0S — chi_yed_za (@chiedza_mutasa) October 6, 2020

Kate Middleton visits with undergraduate students at the University of Derby in England, Oct. 6. CREDIT: Arthur Edwards-The Sun/POOL/Splash News

Gianvito Rossi Piper heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Most recently, the royal family member adapted her style to the great outdoors by matching her go-to brown skinny jeans to a lightweight blue blouse and a $58 suede vest from Really Wild. The look came complete with a chunky brown belt and a gifted necktie from the scouts. She then topped off the outfit with boots from See by Chloé; the pair features a stacked block heel measuring 1.5 inches with a matching lug-sole finish and a subtle scalloped edge. The style once retailed for $445 on Net-a-Porter in a lighter shade but has since sold out.

In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

