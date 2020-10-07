Kate Middleton Wows in a Cinched Blue Dress With the Perfect Nude Pump

Kate Middleton joined her husband Prince William today to welcome the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska to Buckingham Palace.

Shared by Kensington Palace on Instagram, the Duchess of Cambridge joined her esteemed guests in a chic blue Emilia Wickstead dress for the occasion; the design came complete with a subtle V-neck silhouette and a cinched belted waist.

The royal family member then matched the number to a pair of perfectly toned nude pumps, a pair that almost camouflaged into the Duchess’ feet. The suede pair featured a soft upper with a pointed-toe finish and a mid-height stiletto heel.

Just yesterday, Middleton opted for another blue focused ensemble as she visited the University of Derby. Meeting with students to hear about how the pandemic has affected their experience as undergraduates, the Duchess gave a lesson in layering with her soft blue sweater and black tailored trousers; she then added on a printed Massimo Dutti coat for a pop of texture. The handcrafted wool coat retails for around $300 and can be found on the brand’s website.

For footwear, it was a set of black pointed-toe block-heel pumps. The shoe bears resemblance to a favorite in the Duchess’ closet, the Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps; the suede style offers a more comfortable fit thanks to its stabilizing 3.5-inch chunky heel and a rounded vamp. The style can be found for $632 at MyTheresa.com.

In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

