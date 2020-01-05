Kate Middleton Heads to Church in a Chic Coat + Boots She’s Owned Since 2013

New decade, same boots.

Kate Middleton made her first appearance of 2020 today wearing boots she’s owned since 2013.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to church at Sandringham in Norfolk, England alongside husband Prince William. Kate was bundled up in a smart purple coat with peach-colored accents and a funnel neck.

Prince William and Kate Middleton head to church at Sandringham on Jan. 5. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the mother of three sported knee-high, chocolate brown Stuart Weitzman boots. The shoes feature an exposed zipper, a mid heel and an almond toe.

A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Stuart Weitzman boot. CREDIT: MEGA

A quilted Jaeger clutch, sapphire earrings and a Hicks & Brown fedora completed her outfit.

Over the years, Kate has become known for savvily recycling pieces, including shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear. Today’s boots have been part of the duchess’ wardrobe since at least March 2013, when she wore them to the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire alongside younger sister Pippa.

Kate Middleton wears Stuart Weitzman shoes to Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire, U.K. in March 2013. CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

In 2013, Kate, then pregnant with Prince George, teamed the boots with a peach Joseph Dusky wool coat. Brown accessories, including tights, gloves, a clutch and a headpiece, pulled together the look.

Stuart Weitzman’s wares, including flat boots, wedge heels and pointed-toe pumps, have made many appearances in Kate’s wardrobe over the years. Other brands that have often found their way onto the University of St. Andrews’ alum’s feet include Gianvito Rossi, L.K. Bennett and Jimmy Choo.

