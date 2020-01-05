Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Heads to Church in a Chic Coat + Boots She’s Owned Since 2013

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle in Stuart Weitzman
Meghan Markle in Tabitha Simmons
Meghan Markle in J.Crew
Meghan Markle in Muck Boot Company
View Gallery 14 Images

New decade, same boots.

Kate Middleton made her first appearance of 2020 today wearing boots she’s owned since 2013.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to church at Sandringham in Norfolk, England alongside husband Prince William. Kate was bundled up in a smart purple coat with peach-colored accents and a funnel neck.

prince william, kate middleton, sandringham, church, celebrity style, long coat, purple coat, hicks and brown hat, fedora, knee high boots, stuart weitzman, january 2020
Prince William and Kate Middleton head to church at Sandringham on Jan. 5.
CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the mother of three sported knee-high, chocolate brown Stuart Weitzman boots. The shoes feature an exposed zipper, a mid heel and an almond toe.

Kate Middleton, stuart weitzman, boots,
A close-up look at Kate Middleton’s Stuart Weitzman boot.
CREDIT: MEGA

A quilted Jaeger clutch, sapphire earrings and a Hicks & Brown fedora completed her outfit.

Over the years, Kate has become known for savvily recycling pieces, including shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear. Today’s boots have been part of the duchess’ wardrobe since at least March 2013, when she wore them to the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire alongside younger sister Pippa.

kate middleton, celebrity style, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCheltenham Festival, Gloucestershire, Britain - 15 Mar 2013
Kate Middleton wears Stuart Weitzman shoes to Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire, U.K. in March 2013.
CREDIT: David Hartley/Shutterstock

In 2013, Kate, then pregnant with Prince George, teamed the boots with a peach Joseph Dusky wool coat. Brown accessories, including tights, gloves, a clutch and a headpiece, pulled together the look.

Stuart Weitzman’s wares, including flat boots, wedge heels and pointed-toe pumps, have made many appearances in Kate’s wardrobe over the years. Other brands that have often found their way onto the University of St. Andrews’ alum’s feet include Gianvito Rossi, L.K. Bennett and Jimmy Choo.

Flip through the gallery for more of Kate Middleton’s favorite boots.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Wears a Printed Midi Dress + Chic Ankle Boots on Royal Hospital Visit

Kate Middleton’s Green Accessories Add a Festive Pop to Her Christmas Church Look

Kate Middleton’s Best Fashion Moments of the Year

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad