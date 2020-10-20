Kate Middleton Elevates Her Fall Style in a Statement Red Coat & Easy-to-Wear Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton broke out one of her chicest fall coats to date today for the launch of the Hold Still campaign; the Hold Still campaign is one spearheaded by the Duchess of Cambridge herself along with the British National Portrait Gallery as they encouraged photographers to capture a collective portrait of the nation during the lockdown.

Middleton joined her husband Prince William for the surprise outing as they met with local photographers and viewed the photos displayed on billboards across the city. For the occasion, the Duchess opted for a can’t-miss red Alexander McQueen double-breasted trench coat layered over a white blouse and a pleated black skirt.

Kate Middleton arrives at the launch of the Hold Still campaign at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, Oct. 20. CREDIT: MEGA

Watch on FN

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the launch of the Hold Still campaign at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, Oct. 20. CREDIT: MEGA

Opting for black pointed-toe block-heel pumps, Middleton’s choice of footwear for the eventful day resembled a favorite in the Duchess’ closet, the Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps; the suede style offers a more comfortable fit thanks to its stabilizing 3.5-inch chunky heel and a rounded vamp. Though it has been a staple in Middleton’s footwear rotation for years, the style can still be found for $632 at MyTheresa.com.

Kate Middleton arrives at the launch of the Hold Still campaign at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, Oct. 20. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s designer block heels. CREDIT: MEGA

Gianvito Rossi Piper heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

The royal family member recently chose the same block heels for her visit to the Univesity of Derby on Oct. 6. For the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for an ever-chic fall ensemble, giving a lesson in layering all throughout the day. Her outfit teamed a soft blue sweater with black tailored trousers and a patent leather belt; she then added on a printed Massimo Dutti coat for a pop of texture. The handcrafted wool coat retails for around $300 and can be found on the brand’s website.

Kate Middleton visits with undergraduate students at the University of Derby in England, Oct. 6. CREDIT: MEGA

In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

While her Gianvito Rossi pair may not be the most affordable option in Kate Middleton’s closet, you can find similar styles for less selected below for your perusing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Nine West Astoria Pumps, $76 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Vince Camuto Candera Pumps, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Caitlin Pumps, $60.

Click through the gallery to have a look at more of Kate Middleton’s top footwear looks over the years.