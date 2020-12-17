Kate Middleton Pulls Off This Major Styling Trend in Skinny Jeans & a Festive Sweater for Christmas Card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled their holiday card for 2020 joined by their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

For the festive occasion, the royal family arrived at their country home of Amner Hall in Norfolk, England, and posed atop a few barrels of hay. Contrasted by the stacked log background, the family showed off their winter-chic attire in a series of layered looks. Prince George opted for a $10 fleece from Regetta with gray jeans while his younger brother, Prince, Louis, modeled a blue sweater over a flannel top and corduroy pants. Prince William echoed his youngest child’s choice in a green ribbed sweater over a blue button-up and dark-wash denim.

Princess Charlotte too sported a layered ensemble in a frill-collared top and a Christmas-inspired sweater to top off her jeans and tasseled brown boots. Kate Middleton herself rounded out the festive attire in a red soft-knit sweater matched with skinny jeans and a white collared shirt.

(L-R) Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte pose for their 2020 family Christmas card at Amner Hall, Dec. 17. CREDIT: James Whatling/MEGA

Layering sweaters and T-shirts over a collared top has quickly become one of fall and winter’s biggest styling hack, offering a chic hit while subtly adding another layer of warmth; stars like Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham, Kendall Jenner and more while top brands including Chanel, Celine, Tory Burch and more featured it on their recent runway collections.

Bella Hadid in New York City on Oct. 15. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

As for Kate Middleton herself, in the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

