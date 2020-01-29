Kate Middleton Stood up Against Climate Change in These Recycled Boots

Kate Middleton attends the London Early Years Foundation nursery in South London wearing Russell & Bromley boots and a teal blue coat.

Today in London, for a visit to a community nursery in Stockwell, Kate Middleton continued to do her bit for climate change.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of Russell & Bromley boots first seen on the royal feet around October 2018. They were the British label’s Fallon Dry Mid Zip Chelsea Boots, which, at the time, came in at around $750. A western style ankle boot will generally always be in fashion so it’s a good buy.

For her visit to Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School, part of the London Early Years Foundation (LEYF), she teamed the boots with an $100 cream top by sustainably minded French girl favorite label Sézane, black skinny jeans and a three-quarter length teal blue coat.

The dressed down ensemble came in contrast to yesterday’s designer label look.

At the nursery, the Duchess helped serve breakfast to the children there and discussed her 5 Big Questions survey into early childhood which she launched a week ago.

Yesterday she recycled a bouclé Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit that has been in her wardrobe since February 2019 plus her favorite $700 Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps in an all-black colorway.

Kate Middleton wears Dolce & Gabbana with Gianvito Rossi heels in London on Jan. 28. CREDIT: NEIL HALL/Shutterstock

