Kate Middleton Recycles 8-Year-Old Alexander McQueen Gown With Glistening Heels at the BAFTAs

By Ella Chochrek
Among a sea of celebrities, Kate Middleton stood out on the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs — and in a rewear, nonetheless.

The Duchess of Cambridge hit the carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall tonight wearing a white and gold Alexander McQueen gown that’s been in her wardrobe since 2012. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, with a floor-length hem and hibiscus floral detailing on the skirt and sleeves.

kate middleton, alexander mcqueen dress, white and gold gown, celebrity style, red carpet, gold pumps, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge73rd British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 02 Feb 2020Wearing Alexander McQueen, Worn before
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2020 BAFTAs.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton, gold heels, pumps, celebrity style, red carpet, baftas
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s gold heels.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kate completed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe gold heels that sparkled and floral jewelry.

Meanwhile, Prince William wore a simple black tuxedo with matching smoking slippers, which appeared to be fabricated from velvet.

kate middleton, alexander mcqueen dress, white and gold gown, celebrity style, red carpet, gold pumps, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge73rd British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 02 Feb 2020Wearing Alexander McQueen, Worn beforePrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge73rd British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 02 Feb 2020Wearing Alexander McQueen, Worn before
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2020 BAFTAs.
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Alexander McQueen has long been one of Kate’s go-to brands — she has a penchant for British labels and chose the label to design her 2011 wedding outfit, including both the gown and heels. The white and gold bespoke dress Kate wore today was first commissioned for a 2012 royal visit to Malaysia, with the gold hibiscuses representing the national flower of the that country.

No UK until 11 Oct 2012Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (1850712b) Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend an Official Dinner at the Istana Negara hosted by The King and Queen of Malaysia. Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge on Diamond Jubilee Tour, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 13 Sep 2012
Prince William and Kate Middleton (C) in Malaysia in 2012.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For the earlier appearance, the duchess accessorized with Catherine Zoraida jewels and a gold clutch from  Wilbur and Gussie, which she had worn on previous occasions. The University of St. Andrews alum chose soaring 4-inch heels for footwear that night.

