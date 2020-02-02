Kate Middleton Recycles 8-Year-Old Alexander McQueen Gown With Glistening Heels at the BAFTAs

Among a sea of celebrities, Kate Middleton stood out on the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs — and in a rewear, nonetheless.

The Duchess of Cambridge hit the carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall tonight wearing a white and gold Alexander McQueen gown that’s been in her wardrobe since 2012. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline, with a floor-length hem and hibiscus floral detailing on the skirt and sleeves.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2020 BAFTAs. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s gold heels. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kate completed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe gold heels that sparkled and floral jewelry.

Meanwhile, Prince William wore a simple black tuxedo with matching smoking slippers, which appeared to be fabricated from velvet.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2020 BAFTAs. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Alexander McQueen has long been one of Kate’s go-to brands — she has a penchant for British labels and chose the label to design her 2011 wedding outfit, including both the gown and heels. The white and gold bespoke dress Kate wore today was first commissioned for a 2012 royal visit to Malaysia, with the gold hibiscuses representing the national flower of the that country.

Prince William and Kate Middleton (C) in Malaysia in 2012. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For the earlier appearance, the duchess accessorized with Catherine Zoraida jewels and a gold clutch from Wilbur and Gussie, which she had worn on previous occasions. The University of St. Andrews alum chose soaring 4-inch heels for footwear that night.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2020 BAFTAs.

Want more?

Scarlett Johansson Wears Glistening Pink Feathers That Show Off Her Midriff + Back Tattoos at the BAFTAs

Zoe Kravitz Glistens in Golden Gown and Square Toes at the BAFTAs + More Red Carpet Arrivals

Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards