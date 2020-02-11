Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Braves the Rain in Stilettos & a Military-Inspired Alexander McQueen Coat

By Ella Chochrek
Puddly sidewalks won’t keep Kate Middleton from her stilettos.

Despite the rainy weather, Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of high-heeled, pointed-toe Ralph Lauren boots that were fabricated in suede today in Leicestershire, U.K. She teamed the boots with a navy Alexander McQueen coat that had military inspired details, including buttons at the waist and a high collar. Kate also carried a mini bag from the British label.

kate middleton, ralph lauren boots, alexander mcqueen handbag, alexander mcqueen coat, navy coat, black boots, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall.British Royals visit to Leicestershire, UK - 11 Feb 2020The new Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, known as ‘DMRC Stanford Hall’, is operated by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and began admitting patients in October 2018. The Centre delivers in-patient and residential rehabilitation to serving members of the Armed Forces for complex musculoskeletal disorders and injuries, including complex trauma, rehabilitation following neurological injury or illness and in-patient care for joint and soft-tissue disease.
Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Leicestershire, U.K. on Feb. 11.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton, ralph lauren, black boots, celebrity style, royal fashion, shoe detail
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Ralph Lauren boots.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Alexander McQueen is a frequent choice of Kate’s for royal appearances, including at her 2011 wedding to Prince William. The University of St. Andrews alum often chooses British brands, including L.K. Bennett, Jenny Packham and Catherine Walker.

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers,” Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” explained to FN in 2019. Holmes noted that the duchess has also chosen some more accessibly priced items from brands like Zara, Superga and Ray-Ban.

Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen and Ralph Lauren in Leicestershire, U.K. on Feb. 11.
Wearing Alexander McQueen Bag By Alexander McQueen, Boots By Ralph Lauren
Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen and Ralph Lauren in Leicestershire, U.K. on Feb. 11.
CREDIT: DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

In addition to supporting British labels, Kate is also known to recycle some of her favorite pieces. Case in point: She has actually broken out the heeled Ralph Lauren boots on a rainy day before, choosing them on a March 2019 outing in Blackpool, England.

kate middleton, green coat, blackpool
Kate Middleton steps out in Blackpool, England in March 2019 in a Sportmax coat and Michael Kors dress.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the mom of three’s exact shoes are no longer available, we’ve rounded up some options below to help get a similar look.

Linea Paola

To Buy: Linea Paolo Perfect Boot, $260.

 

Geox

To Buy: Geox Faviola Boot, $207.

Alice + Olivia

To Buy: Alice + Olivia Maeven Tall Boot, $179.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

