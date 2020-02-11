Kate Middleton Braves the Rain in Stilettos & a Military-Inspired Alexander McQueen Coat

Puddly sidewalks won’t keep Kate Middleton from her stilettos.

Despite the rainy weather, Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of high-heeled, pointed-toe Ralph Lauren boots that were fabricated in suede today in Leicestershire, U.K. She teamed the boots with a navy Alexander McQueen coat that had military inspired details, including buttons at the waist and a high collar. Kate also carried a mini bag from the British label.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Leicestershire, U.K. on Feb. 11. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Ralph Lauren boots. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Alexander McQueen is a frequent choice of Kate’s for royal appearances, including at her 2011 wedding to Prince William. The University of St. Andrews alum often chooses British brands, including L.K. Bennett, Jenny Packham and Catherine Walker.

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans drawn to her classic choices and penchant for British designers,” Elizabeth Holmes, a longtime style reporter and author of the forthcoming book “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style,” explained to FN in 2019. Holmes noted that the duchess has also chosen some more accessibly priced items from brands like Zara, Superga and Ray-Ban.

Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen and Ralph Lauren in Leicestershire, U.K. on Feb. 11. CREDIT: DAVID HARTLEY/Shutterstock

In addition to supporting British labels, Kate is also known to recycle some of her favorite pieces. Case in point: She has actually broken out the heeled Ralph Lauren boots on a rainy day before, choosing them on a March 2019 outing in Blackpool, England.

Kate Middleton steps out in Blackpool, England in March 2019 in a Sportmax coat and Michael Kors dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

