Kate Middleton Wears an Alexander McQueen Coat & Her Favorite Block-Heeled Pumps

Kate Middleton wore her favorite brands today during a visit to Bradford, U.K.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stylish in an olive green Alexander McQueen coat over a printed Zara dress.

Kate Middleton in an Alexander McQueen coat and Gianvito Rossi pumps in Bradford, U.K. on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Gianvito Rossi heels. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

On her feet, the 38-year-old went with her favorite Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps in an all-black colorway. The shoes feature a suede upper, a pointed toe and a 3.3-inch block heel. They are available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com for roughly $700.

Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps. CREDIT: Gianvito Rossi

The duchess accessorized with Zeen earrings, recycled from her trip to Pakistan, and a croc-print handbag from Aspinal of London.

Kate Middleton in an Alexander McQueen coat and Gianvito Rossi pumps in Bradford, U.K. on Jan. 15. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wears a Zara dress in Bradford, U.K. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate can often be spotted in Gianvito Rossi heels, and the Piper is a particular favorite, perfect for pairing with everything from dresses to trousers. The mother of three was most recently photographed in the silhouette on Nov. 15. That day, she teamed them with a bright purple look from Oscar de la Renta and opaque black tights.

Related Kate Middleton Heads to Church in a Chic Coat + Boots She's Owned Since 2013 7 Memorable Shoe Moments of the 2010s Kate Middleton Wears a Printed Midi Dress + Chic Ankle Boots on Royal Hospital Visit

Kate Middleton arrives at the Nook Children’s Hospice in Norfolk, England in November. CREDIT: Splash News

Aside from Gianvito Rossi, other favorite shoe brands of the University of St. Andrews alum’s include Jimmy Choo, Superga and Emmy London. When it comes to clothes, Kate loves to choose British labels, among them Alexander McQueen (designer of her wedding dress), Catherine Walker and L.K. Bennett.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s shoe style over the years.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Heads to Church in a Chic Coat + Boots She’s Owned Since 2013

Kate Middleton Wears a Printed Midi Dress + Chic Ankle Boots on Royal Hospital Visit

Kate Middleton’s Green Accessories Add a Festive Pop to Her Christmas Church Look