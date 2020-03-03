Kate Middleton Arrives in Dublin in a Whimsical Green Floral Dress & Matching Accessories

As Ireland is nicknamed “The Emerald Isle” it’s only fitting that Kate Middleton chose a brilliant green ensemble for her arrival in Dublin today.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a forest green Catherine Walker coat over an Alessandra Rich dress. The dress is made of crepe, with a high neck, a midi length and an abstract floral print — somewhat of an unexpected choice for Kate, who typically goes for solid colors or straightforward patterns (such as plaid or polka dots). It comes from the label’s spring ’20 collection.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in Dublin, March 3. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For footwear, the University of St. Andrews alum appeared to be wearing her Emmy London Rebecca pumps in a green hue. Known for recycling wardrobe pieces, Kate is a big fan of Emmy London’s wares. The Rebecca has a 4.5-inch straight stiletto heel with a pointed toe and suede upper. It’s a silhouette that’s intended to lengthen the appearance of the leg.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Emmy London heels. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The mother of three pulled together her look with a black velvet headband and a green envelope-style clutch. Royal watches believe she is carrying the L.K. Bennett Dora.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in Dublin, March 3. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Apart from Emmy London, Kate is a big fan of footwear from Rupert Sanderson, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi and has also worn more affordable shoes from the likes of New Look, Superga and Marks & Spencer.

