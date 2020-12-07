Kate Middleton Goes Monochrome in a Navy Coat, Tailored Trousers & Stabilizing Block Heels

Kate Middleton continued on her Royal Train Tour across the United Kingdom with her husband Prince William today. The tour will bring the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge across England, Scotland and Wales to greet and thank first responders and healthcare workers.

After stopping in Scotland, the royal couple made their way to Batley, United Kingdom, to meet with local workers and caregivers. For the eventful afternoon, Kate Middleton layered a selection of navy blue pieces including a tailored coat — resembling designs she has previously worn from Hobbs London — as well as tailored trousers and soft gloves. Her darker pieces came contrasted by a cream knit sweater and a floral face mask.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Batley Community Centre in West Yorkshire and meet volunteers who have supported elderly members of the community throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Bately, UK, Dec. 7. CREDIT: Danny Lawson-PA/POOL/Splash News

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: Danny Lawson-PA/POOL/Splash News

As for footwear, the Duchess then continued the monochromatic appeal of her attire with her choice of block heels. The smooth suede pumps featured a pointed-toe silhouette with a rounded vamp and a sturdy heel shape, resembling one of Middleton’s go-to designs from Emmy London. The label’s Josie pumps measure 3-inches in height and retail for $490 on the brand’s website.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met full-time carer Len Gardner and his wife Shirley, who suffers from Alzheimer’s in Batley, West Yorkshire, UK, Dec. 7 CREDIT: Arthur Edwards-The Sun/ POOL/Splash News

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: Arthur Edwards-The Sun/ POOL/Splash News

Emmy London’s Josie pumps. CREDIT: Emmy London

Later in the evening, the Duke Duchess arrived at the Machester, U.K., train station in similar attire to their outfits in Bately. Kate swapped her plain sweater, though, for a chunkier knit design with a printed collar. She also switched out her blue protective face mask for a multicolor floral iteration.

he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive on the Royal Train at Manchester Victoria station, Dec. 7. CREDIT: Phil Noble-Reuter's/ POOL/Splash News

On today’s first stop in Edinburgh, Scotland, the royal couple met with paramedics and staff of the Scottish Ambulance Service; for the occasion, Middleton opted for a soft blue midi-length coat teamed with black leather gloves and a floral face mask. The coat bears resemblance to designs she has previously worn from one of her favorite designers, Catherine Walker.

To complete her cold weather-ready attire, the Duchess covered up her legs in a set of black suede knee-high points. The design came set atop an elongated pointed toe as well as a teetering stiletto heel for an elevated lift. The style draws similarities to a set of Ralph Lauren boots that Middleton previously wore in March 2019.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive on The Royal Train at Edinburgh Waverley Station, Dec. 7. CREDIT: MEGA

In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

